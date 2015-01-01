पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बैठक में निर्णय:अरेराज में पोलियो की दवा पिलाने के लिए 23 पर्यवेक्षक 62 घर-घर भ्रमण दल और 17 ट्रांजिट दल लगाए जाएंगे

मोतिहारी2 घंटे पहले
  • अनुमंडलीय अस्पताल में बीएलटीएफ का हुआ आयोजन, 29 नवंबर से शुरू जिले में शुरू होगा पल्स पोलियो अभियान

नवंबर चक्र पल्स पोलियो अभियान के लिए मंगलवार को बीएलटीएफ का आयोजन अरेराज अनुमंडलीय अस्पताल में किया गया। बैठक को संबोधित करते हुए बीडीओ मनोरंजन पांडेय ने कहा कि पल्स पोलियो अभियान में पर्यवेक्षक हर टीम पर नजर रखें और टीम के साथ कार्यक्षेत्र का भ्रमण करें। इस दौरान डब्ल्यूएचओ के एसएमओ डॉ. सुभान अली ने कहा कि सभी जिम्मेवार पर्यवेक्षक लगाये जाने हैं। इस कार्य में मेडिकल ऑफिसर व महिला पर्यवेक्षिका की भ्रमण की योजना होनी चाहिए।

जिसमें संध्याकालीन समीक्षात्मक बैठक के साथ उनके फिडबैक पर तत्काल कार्रवाई आवश्यक है। डब्ल्यूएचओ के नरोत्तम कुमार ने बताया कि 29 नवम्बर से प्रारम्भ हो रहे पल्स पोलियो अभियान के लिए अरेराज में 23 पर्यवेक्षक, 62 घर-घर भ्रमण दल व 17 ट्रांजिट दल लगाये जा रहे हैं। इनके द्वारा प्रवासियों पर विशेष नजर रखी जाएगी। इसके साथ साथ सभी चिमनी भट्टा व खानाबदोश स्थल पर भ्रमण के लिए दो मोबाइल टीम लगाये गये हैं। कार्यक्रम की अध्यक्षता कर रहे डॉ. अनिल कुमार झा प्रभारी उपाधीक्षक ने बताया कि इस बार दशहरा पूजा, दिपावली, छठ पर्व के कारण ट्रांजिट दल का काफी महत्व बढ़ गया था। उन्होंने आश्वासन दिया कि सभी काम समय के अनुसार पुरे किए जाएंगे।

वैक्सीन डिस्ट्रीब्यूशन के लिए तीन सबडिपो भी बनाए गए हैं। आरम्भ हो रहे पल्स पोलियो अभियान में किसी तरह की कोताही बर्दाश्त नहीं की जाएगी। बीएलटीएफ के साथ साथ पोलियो पर्यवेक्षकों की भी बैठक हुई। इस मौके पर डॉ साहिल, प्रबंधक नौशादुल आजम, एमएंडई प्रवीण कुमार, केयर के राजकुमार, राजन कुमार, ब्रजेश कुमार, निरंजन सिंह एलएस रीमा कुमारी, पुष्पा कुमारी, धर्मेन्द्र, रितुराज मिश्रा, श्रीकांत, पूनम इत्यादि मौजूद थे। संग्रामपुर| संग्रामपुर प्रखण्ड में 29 नवम्बर से प्लस पोलियो अभियान की शुरुआत की जाएगी। यह अभियान छह दिनों तक पूरे प्रखण्ड में घूम घूम कर पांच वर्ष तक के बच्चों को पोलियो की खुराक पिलाएगी। इस कार्य में स्वास्थ्य विभाग के द्वारा एएनएम ,आशा और आंगनबाड़ी सेविकाओं को लगाया जाएगा। जानकारी देते हुए पीएचसी के गुड्डू सिंह ने बताया कि इसके लिए पीएचसी के द्वारा प्रचार प्रसार कराकर लोगों को अपने बच्चों को पोलियो की खुराक पिलवाने के लिए जागरूक किया जाएगा।

सभी दलों की सेविका, आशा कार्यकर्ता और जीएनएम को प्रशिक्षित किया गया

पकड़ीदयाल| अनुमंडलीय अस्पताल के सभागार में आगामी 29 नवम्बर से होने वाला प्लस पोलियो अभियान के लिए प्रभारी चिकित्सा पदाधिकारी की अध्यक्षता में पर्यवेक्षक उन्मुखीकरण एवं टीकाकर्मी प्रशिक्षण कार्यक्रम हुई। प्रभारी चिकित्सा पदाधिकारी ने निर्देश दिया कि सभी पर्यवेक्षक अपने दलों की प्रत्येक दिन ट्रेकिंग करेंगे एवं रिपोर्टिंग प्रतिवेदन कार्यालय को ससमय उपलब्ध कराकर संध्या समीक्षात्मक बैठक में उपस्थित होंगे। उन्होंने सभी पर्यवेक्षक को संबोधित करते हुए बताया गया कि कोविड-19 के सभी निर्देश को पालन करते हुए पल्स पोलियो अभियान करना है एवं टीका कर्मी को निर्देशित करते रहना है।

मौके पर चिकित्सा पदाधिकारी डॉ. रीता झा, प्रखंड स्वास्थ्य प्रबंधक अवनीश कुमार, बीसीएम अनिल मंडल, डेटा मूल्यांकन आशिक हुसैन, पार्टनर डब्ल्यूएचओ प्रतिनिधि राकेश कुमार, केयर प्रतिनिधि विक्रांत कुमार, पर्यवेक्षक नागेंद्र सिंह, जगन साह, नारायण सिंह, चुमन कुमार सिंह, सीमा कुमारी, मीना कुमारी, मधु कुमारी, प्रियंका कुमारी, नागेंद्र भारती, शिवशंकर पासवान, रविन्द्र सिंह उपस्थित थे। आगामी 29 नवंबर 2020 से होने वाला पल्स पोलियो अभियान के लिए प्रखंड विकास पदाधिकारी सूरज कुमार सिंह की अध्यक्षता में अनुमंडलीय अस्पताल में पल्स पोलियो अभियान की प्रखंड दास्तां बल बी एलटीएफ की बैठक की गई।

बीडीओ सूरज कुमार सिंह ने बताया गया कि कोविड-19 के निर्देश का पालन करते हुए सभी स्वास्थ्य कर्मी एवं टीकाकर्मी कार्य को संपादित करेंगे। प्रभारी चिकित्सा पदाधिकारी वीना कुमारी दास ने बताया कि सभी दलों में सेविका, आशा एवं जीएनएम को प्रशिक्षित किया गया है। वही कार्य को सम्पादित करेंगे। मौके पर सीडीपीओ, चिकित्सा पदाधिकारी, प्रखंड स्वास्थ्य प्रबंधक, प्रखंड सामुदायिक उत्प्रेरक, एसटीएलएस, डब्ल्यूएचओ प्रतिनिधि, केयर प्रतिनिधि, महिला पर्यवेक्षक उपस्थित हुए।

रक्सौल में 62 हजार बच्चों को दवा पिलाने का लक्ष्य

आगामी 29 नवंबर को पल्स पोलियो अभियान को सफल बनाने के दृष्टिकोण से पीएचसी के प्रभारी चिकित्सा पदाधिकारी डा. सुशील कुमार सिंह के नेतृत्व में बीएलटी की बैठक हूई। जिसमें सहभागी सभी संघ संस्था और विभाग के अधिकारियों व प्रतिनिधियों से पल्स पोलियो अभियान को सफल बनाने मेंं सहयोग करने का आग्रह किया गया। इसकी जानकारी देते हुए प्रभारी चिकित्सा पदाधिकारी डा. एस के सिंह ने बताया कि 29 नवंबर को छह दिवसीय पल्स पोलियो अभियान का शुभारंभ होगा। जिसके तहत कुल 62 हजार बच्चों को पोलियो ड्रॉप पिलाने का लक्ष्य रखा गया है।

इसके लिए 96 टीम काम कर रही है, जो कि घर-घर जाकर पता करेंगे कि कितने बच्चें पोलियो ड्रॉप से वंचित है उन्हें पोलियो का ड्रॉप पिलाएगी। इसके साथ ही इस पोलियो खुराक से कोई भी बच्चा वंचित न रह जाए इसके लिए शहर के बस स्टैण्ड, रेलवे स्टेशन, बाटा चौक सहित विभिन्न चौक चौराहा के कुल 35 स्थानों पर पोलियो पिलाने के लिए ट्रांजिट टीम काम करेगी। इस अवसर पर बीएमसी अनिल कुमार, डा. विशाल कुमार, डा. अमीत जयसवाल, स्वास्थ्य प्रबंधक आशीष कुमार, सीडीपीओ रीमा कुमारी, डब्लूएचओ के अनिल कुमार, सरोकार मंच के सचिव राजेश कुमार वर्मा, प्रयास संस्था के मौसम कुमार और भारत विकास परिषद के उमेश सिकारिया सहित अनेक संघ संस्था के प्रतिनिधि उपस्थित थे।

