विधानसभा चुनाव:27-35 राउंड होगी गिनती, 1 बजे के बाद आएगा परिणाम

मोतिहारीएक घंटा पहले
  • सुबह आठ बजे से शुरू होगी मतगणना, एक राउंड में 14 टेबुल पर मतगणना का काम होगा पूरा

विधानसभा चुनाव के तहत गत तीन व सात नवंबर को हुए मतदान के बाद वोटों की गिनती आज होगी। इसके साथ ही 12 विधानसभा के 159 प्रत्याशियों के भाग्य का फैसला भी होगा। इनमें 12 प्रत्याशियों को जीत मिलेगी। बाकी को जनाधार का सम्मान करना होगा। उक्त प्रत्याशियों में नौ महिला व अन्य पुरूष हैं। मतगणना का काम सुबह आठ बजे से शुरू होगा। हालांकि, इसके लिए कर्मियों की ड्यूटी सुबह पांच बजे से ही लगाई गई है। मतगणना के लिए प्रत्येक विधानसभा में 14 टेबुल बनाए गए हैं। यानी एक राउंड में 14 टेबुल पर मतों की गिनती होगी। एक टेबुल पर तीन कर्मी जिसमें एक मतगणना प्रर्यवेक्षक, एक मतगणना सहायक व एक माइक्रो प्रेक्षक है। जबकि बैलेट पेपर की गिनती के लिए अलग से तीन टेबुल बना है। यहां भी तीन-तीन कर्मी को लगाया गया है। प्रत्येक विधानसभा में आरओ के टेबुल पर दो-दो कर्मी को लगाया गया है। दूसरे चरण के छह विधानसभा में 71 प्रत्याशी मैदान में हैं। इनमें पीपरा में 15, मधुबन में 12, कल्याणपुर में नौ, गोविंदगंज में 11, हरसिद्धि में सात व केसरिया में 17 प्रत्याशी शामिल हैं। जबकि तीसरे चरण के 88 प्रत्याशियों में चिरैया में 24, सुगौली में 15, रक्सौल में 13, नरकटिया में 13, ढाका में नौ व मोतिहारी में 14 प्रत्याशी हैं।

फैसले की घड़ी : 2 विस के 159 प्रत्याशियों के भविष्य पर आज लगेगी मुहर

एक राउंड में लग सकता है 15-20 मिनट का समय
मतगणना कर्मी प्रत्येक राउंड खत्म होने के बाद मतों को प्रपत्र 17 सी के भाग दो में भर कर उसकी प्रिंट निकाल कर डाटा से मिलान करेंगे। उस डाटा को वह आरओ व प्रेक्षक को उपलब्ध कराएंगे। इस प्रक्रिया को पूरी करने में 15-20 मिनट का समय लग सकता है। एमएस कॉलेज में मोतिहारी, सुगौली, रक्सौल, नरकटिया, मधुबन व गोविंदगंज जबकि जिला स्कूल में ढाका व चिरैया तथा एलएनडी कॉलेज में पीपरा, कल्याणपुर व केसरिया विधानसभा के मतों की गिनती होगी। मतगणना के दौरान पीपरा के मतों की गिनती सबसे अधिक 35 राउंड में होगी। उसके बाद ढाका व मोतिहारी विधानसभा क्षेत्र में पर 34-34 राउंड गिनती होगी। जबकि चिरैया में 31, सुगौली में 30, रक्सौल में 28, नरकटिया में 30, हरसिद्धि में 28, गोविंदगंज में 28, कल्याणपुर में 27, पीपरा में 35, मधुबन में 27 व केसरिया में 28 राउंड में गिनती होगी।

नौ जगहों पर अधिकारी व कर्मियों की लगी है ड्यूटी

मतदान के दौरान ईवीएम लाने से उसे सील करने तक नौ जगहों पर अधिकारी व कर्मियों की ड्यूटी लगाई गई है। जिसमें स्ट्रांग रूम से ईवीएम को मतगणना कक्ष तक ले जाने, आरओ के टेबुल पर केंद्रवार परिणाम प्राप्त करने, सुविधा पोर्टल पर ऑनलाइन इंट्री करने, काउंटिंग के पश्चात ईवीएम को सील करने, मतगणना कर्मियों के चाय नाश्ता की व्यवस्था करने आदि का काम शामिल हैं। मतगणना की पूरी प्रक्रिया की वीडियोग्राफी कराई जाएगी। बैलेट यूनिट लाने से लेकर मतगणना की हर प्रक्रिया को कैमरे में कैद कर उसे सेव रखा जाएगा। इसके लिए वीडियोग्राफर की भी प्रतिनियुक्ति की गई है। इसके अलावे केंद्र पर चिकित्सा दल, अग्निशामक दल को भी लगाया गया है। बिना पास किसी को अंदर जाने की इजाजत नहीं होगी।

एमजेके कॉलेज से आरओबी तक बंद रहेगा वाहनों का परिचालन

मोतिहारी | मतगणना को लेकर शहर की यातायात व्यवस्था में परिर्वतन किया गया है। जो सोमवार के दिन पूरे शहर में लागू रहेगा। वहीं अधिकारी, मतगणना कर्मी व गणन अभिकर्ताओं को केंद्र में प्रवेश के लिए निर्देश जारी किया गया है। मतगणना के कारण सुबह छह बजे से चांदमारी चौक-बंजरिया पुराना प्रखंड कार्यालय तक यातायात पूरी तरह बंद रहेगा। चिलवनिया, अंबिकानगर, प्रोफेसर कॉलोनी सहित बेतिया की ओर से आने वाले वाहनों को सिंघिया गुमटी या बंजरिया प्रखंड कार्यालय के सामने गुमटी पार मीनाबाजार, बुलआ, कचहरी या अन्य जगहों पर जाना होगा। वहीं एमजेके कॉलेज से लेकर आरओबी तक यातायात बंद रहेगा। इन रास्तों से सिर्फ इमरजेंसी वाहनों को जाने की छूट दी जाएगी। मतगणना स्थल तक सिर्फ अधिकारियों के ही वाहन जाएंगे।

प्रत्याशियों के वाहन भी मतगणना स्थल तक जाएंगे। एमएस कॉलेज के गणन अभिकर्ताओं के वाहन रैक प्वाइंट व स्टेशन परिसर के पार्किंग में लगेंगे। जबकि एलएनडी कॉलेज व जिला स्कूल विस से संबंधित अभिकर्ताओं के वाहन नरसिंह बाबा मंदिर परिसर में लगेंगे। एमएस कॉलेज में अभिकर्ताओं की इंट्री पुराना बंजरिया प्रखंड कार्यालय गेट से होगी। जबकि एलएनडी में पीपरा विधानसभा के मतगणना कर्मी व चुनाव अभिकर्ता नए गेट तथा कल्याणपुर व केसरिया विस के चुनाव अभिकर्ता व मतगणना कर्मी पुराने गेट से अंदर जाएंगे। वहीं जिला स्कूल में पूर्वी गेट से इन लोगों की इंट्री होगी। पश्चिमी गेट से सिर्फ अधिकारी व प्रत्याशियों को इंट्री दी जाएगी।

