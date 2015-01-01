पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मताधिकार का प्रयोग:ढाका के 320842 व चिरैया के 294947 मतदाता आज करेंगे मताधिकार का प्रयोग

मोतिहारी6 घंटे पहले
  • सभी बूथों पर अर्द्धसैनिक बल तैनात, निर्भीक होकर मतदाता करें मतदान

शनिवार को ढाका व चिरैया में विधानसभा का चुनाव है। ढाका विधानसभा क्षेत्र में 03,20,842 तो चिरैया में 02,94,947 मतदाता अपने मताधिकार का प्रयोग करेंगे। इन मतदाताओं के लिए ढाका में कुल 467 तो चिरैया में 427 मतदान केंद्र बनाए गए हैं। चुनाव को लेकर सारी तैयारी पूरी कर ली गई है। शांतिपूर्ण व भयमुक्त मतदान को लेकर तीन चरणों में सुरक्षा की व्यवस्था की गई है। सभी बूथों पर आवश्यक पुलिस बल सहित अर्धसैनिक बलों की प्रतिनियुक्ति की गई है। प्रशासनिक अधिकारियों ने लोगों से निर्भीक व भयमुक्त होकर खुलकर मतदान करने की अपील की है। ढाका में बूथ संख्या 211 व 212 बिसरहियां मध्य विद्यालय को आदर्श मतदान केंद्र बनाया गया है।

