पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

परीक्षा:पहली पाली में 5 और दूसरी पाली में 51 परीक्षार्थी अबसेंट

मोतिहारी43 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • इंटरमीडिएट परीक्षा के चौथे दिन : 8 परीक्षा केंद्रों पर हुई

बिहार विद्यालय परीक्षा समिति पटना के तत्वधान में आयोजित इंटरमीडिएट परीक्षा के चौथे दिन गुरुवार को शहर के 8 परीक्षा केंद्रों पर परीक्षा कदाचार मुक्त व शांतिपूर्ण माहौल में समपन्न हुयी।परीक्षा दो पालियों में ली गई तथा प्रथम पाली अंग्रजी की परीक्षा में कुल 673 उपस्थित थे व 5 परीक्षार्थी अनुपस्थित रहे।जबकि दूसरे पाली इतिहास में कुल 4097 उपस्थित थे व 51 अनुपस्थित रहे।इस बाबत लेवाना पब्लिक स्कूल के केंद्राधीक्षक मो अतीकुर रहमान ने बताया कि प्रथम पाली में 276 परीक्षार्थी उपस्थित रहे व 1 अनुपस्थित रहे जबकि द्वितीय पाली में 790 उपस्थित रहे 3 अनुपस्थित रहे।

वहीं एसआरएपी कॉलेज के केंद्राधीक्षक उमेश कुमार सिंह ने बताया कि प्रथम पाली में 10 में 10 उपस्थित थे जबकि द्वितीय पाली में 392 उपस्थित थे जबकि 1अनुपस्थित रहे। वहीं बीएएपी +2 विद्यालय के केंद्राधीक्षक रजनी कुमारी ने बताया कि प्रथम पाली में 148 उपस्थित थे व 2 अनुपस्थित रहे वही दूसरी पाली में 704 उपस्थित थे व 7 अनुपस्थित रहे।बीएलएस हाई स्कूल के केंद्रधिक्षक मृगेंद्र कुमार सिंह ने बताया कि प्रथम पाली में 37 उपस्थित रहे व 1 अनुपस्थित थे जबकि द्वितीय पाली में 501 उपस्थित थे व 3 अनुपस्थित थे वहीं मध्य विद्यालय चकिया बालक के केंद्राधीक्षक अमरेंद्र कुमार ने बताया कि प्रथम पाली में कुल 39 परीक्षार्थियों उपस्थित थे व 1 अनुपस्थित रहे जबकि दूसरी पाली में 429 परीक्षार्थियों उपस्थित थे व 6 अनुपस्थित थे।

एमएसबीएस के केंद्राधीक्षक रविंद्र कुमार ने बताया कि प्रथम पाली में 25 में 25 उपस्थित थे जबकि द्वितीय पाली में 304 उपस्थित थे व 7 अनुपस्थित थे। साथ ही डीपीटीएस इंटर कॉलेज के केंद्राधीक्षक मो मुस्तफा ने बताया कि प्रथम पाली में 105 में 105 उपस्थित थे जबकि द्वितीय पाली में 558 उपस्थित थे व 7 अनुपस्थित रहे। वहीं चंद्रशील स्कूल परीक्षा केंद्र के केंद्राधीक्षक सुनीता कुमारी ने बताया कि प्रथम पाली में 33 में 33 उपस्थित थे जबकि द्वितीय पाली में 419 उपस्थित थे व 10 अनुपस्थित रहे।

वहीं परीक्षा शांतिपूर्ण माहौल में संपन्न कराने को लेकर प्रशासन की ओर से चाक-चौबंद प्रबंध किया गया था।परीक्षार्थियों को भीड़ -भाड़ से बचाने के लिए शहर के कई प्रवेश द्वार पर बरैककेटिंग के साथ- साथ निर्धारित समय अवधि तक छोटी बड़ी वाहनों के प्रवेश वर्जित किया गया था।वहीं परीक्षा के मुख्य आब्जर्वर सह डीसीएलआर शंकर शरण ने बताया कि परीक्षा के चौथे दिन शांतिपूर्ण व कदाचार मुक्त माहौल में सम्पन्न हुई इसके लिए सभी परीक्षा केंद्रों पर स्थायी मजिस्ट्रेट के अलावा पर्याप्त संख्या में पुलिस बल तैनात किया गया था साथ- साथ कोविड 19 गाईड लाईन का सख्ती से पालन किया जा रहा है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंविराट बोले- टीम मीटिंग में किसानों पर बात हुई, देश में कोई मुद्दा उठता है तो उस पर चर्चा करते हैं - स्पोर्ट्स - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय ग्रह स्थिति लाभदायक है। इसलिए समय का भरपूर सहयोग करें। किसी पुरानी समस्या का हल मिलने से बहुत अधिक राहत महसूस होगी। कुछ रचनात्मक तथा सामाजिक कार्यों में भी आपका विशेष रुझान रहेगा। घर क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें