कोरोना हारा लोकतंत्र जीता:58.2 प्रतिशत मतदाताओं ने किया मताधिकार का प्रयाेग; 2015 के बराबर हुई वाेटिंग, 71 प्रत्याशियाें की किस्मत ईवीएम में लाॅक, 10 को खुलेगा पिटारा

मेहसी3 घंटे पहले
  • विस चुनाव का दूसरा चरण : हरसिद्धि, कल्याणपुर, केसरिया, गोविंदगंज, पीपरा व मधुबन में वाेटिंग

सबसे अधिक हरसिद्धि व मधुबन में तो सबसे कम पीपरा विस में हुआ मतदान
जिले के छह विधानसभा क्षेत्र हरसिद्धि, कल्याणपुर, केसरिया, गोविंदगंज, पीपरा व मधुबन में मतदाताओं ने इस बार भारी उत्साह के साथ मतदान किया। कोरोना को पीछे छोड़ मतदाताओं ने 58.2 प्रतिशत मतदान किया। हालांकि, इसके बढ़ने की संभावना है। 2015 में 59 प्रतिशत मतदान हुआ था। इस बार छह विधानसभा के 2386 बूथों पर 16 लाख 55 हजार 278 मतदाताओं में 963371 लोगों ने मतदान किया। सबसे अधिक मतदान मधुबन विधानसभा में हुआ। उसके बाद कल्याणपुर में हुआ। डीएम एसके अशोक ने बताया कि मतदान शांतिपूर्ण संपन्न हो गया। कही से भी कोई अप्रिय घटना नहीं हुई। मॉक पोल के दौरान 16 बीयू, 23 सीयू व 41 वीवी पैट को बदला गया। जबकि मतदान शुरू होने के बाद 20 सीयू, 19 बीयू व 110 वीवी पैट को बदला गया। इस कारण कुछ जगहों पर थोड़ी देर के लिए मतदान बाधित हुआ। अन्य जगहों पर मतदान शांतिपूर्ण संपन्न हो गया। एक-दो जगह छिटपुट घटनाओं को छोड़कर मतदान शांतिपूर्वक संपन्न हो गया।
केसरिया विस के सरोतर में बूथ संख्या 109 के समीप जदयू प्रत्याशी शालिनी मिश्रा व निर्दलीय प्रत्याशी डॉ. राजेश के समर्थकों में हल्की झड़प हो गई। हरसिद्धि विधानसभा के कनछेदवा स्थित बूथ संख्या 45 पर सीपीएमएफ जवान अभिनव प्रसाद को सांप ने डंस लिया। जिसे इलाज के लिए सदर अस्पताल भेजा गया। मधुबन विस के बूथ संख्या 158 पर एप्रोच पथ नहीं होने के कारण मतदाताओं ने वोट का बहिष्कार किया। यहां 534 मतदाता थे। इनमें एक ने भी शाम पांच बजे तक मतदान नहीं किया।

चाक-चौबंद व्यवस्था : पांच महिला व 66 पुरुष प्रत्याशियाें के पक्ष में हुआ मतदान, व्रजगृह में देर रात जमा हुई ईवीएम

मंगलवार को हुए मतदान में 71 प्रत्याशियों की किस्मत ईवीएम में कैद हो गई। इनमें पांच महिला व 66 पुरूष हैं। सबसे अधिक प्रत्याशी केसरिया में 17 है। वही पीपरा में 15, मधुबन में 12, कल्याणपुर में नौ, गोविंदगंज में 11 व हरसिद्धि में सात हैं। आगामी 10 नवंबर को मतगणना के बाद इनके भाग्य का फैसला होगा। मतदान के दौरान कुछ बूथों पर कोविड-19 को लेकर चुनाव आयोग की ओर से जारी गाइडलाइन की धज्जियां उड़ती दिखी। कई जगहों पर मतदाता सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग को भूल कर एक-दूसरे से चिपके दिखे।

हालांकि, वहां तैनात पुलिस बस उन्हें लगातार दूरी पर खड़े रहने को कह रहे थे। कई जगहों पर वोटर बिना मास्क के दिखे। मतदान के बाद ईवीएम जमा कराने के लिए पीसीसीपी देर शाम आठ बजे के बाद वज्रगृह पहुंचने लगे। उनके आने से वज्रगृह के पास जाम की स्थिति कायम हो गई। वाहन आगे निकलने की होड़ में जाम लगाने लगे। कई वाहन आगे पहुंचने के चक्कर में निर्धारित रूट को तोड़ दिए। पीपरा, कल्याणपुर, केसरिया व मधुबन से आने वाले वाहनों को बाईपास होकर नहीं आना था। लेकिन, कई वाहन बाईपास होकर आ गए। एमएस कॉलेज में हरसिद्धि, गोविंदगंज, मधुबन जबकि एलएनडी कॉलेज पीपरा, कल्याणपुर व केसरिया का ईवीएम जमा हुआ। देर रात तक पीसीसीपी ने ईवीएम जमा कराई।

गोविंदगंज में 112 वर्षीय लियाकत हुसैन ने डाले वोट

पहाड़पुर| विधानसभा चुनाव क्षेत्र के पहाड़पुर प्रखंड मे सौहार्दपूर्ण वातावरण मे शांतिपूर्ण मतदान सम्पन हुआ। इस दौरान पहली बार मतदान कर रहे मतदाता काफी उत्साहित नजर आए। सोनवल पंचायत की 112 वर्षीय वृद्ध मतदाता लियाकत हुसैन अपने पोता के साथ बाइक पर बैठकर तीन किलोमीटर की दूरी तय कर एकड़ेरवा मतदान केन्द्र पर मतदान करने के लिए पहुंचे। जहां मतदान कराने के लिए ले जाने में परिजन समेत अर्ध सैनिक बल के जवानों ने सहायता की।

बूथ पर महिला की तबीयत बिगड़ी, मुजफ्फरपुर रेफर

मेहसी प्रखंड के बूथ संख्या 203 राजकीय उत्क्रमित मध्य विद्यालय ताजपुर बारा में वोट देने के बाद एक 70 वर्षीय महिला बेहोश हो गिर गयी। बेहोश हुई महिला ताजपुर बारा गांव निवासी स्व.जंग बहादुर राय की पत्नी जितनी देवी है। इसकी सूचना परिजनों ने प्राथमिक स्वास्थ्य केंद्र मेहसी को दी। प्रभारी चिकित्सा पदाधिकारी डाॅ. शिवभूषण प्रसाद, डाॅ. राजीव रंजन व डीसीएम नजीबुर रहमान ने बेहोश हुई महिला के आवास पहुँच एम्बुलेंस से महिला को मेहसी पीएचसी पहुंचाया। महिला का प्राथमिक उपचार के बाद बेहतर इलाज के लिए मुजफ्फरपुर मेडिकल कॉलेज रेफर कर दिया गया है।

