पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

जाम:कचरा खुले में फेंकने के विरोध में 8 घंटे एनएच जाम

मोतिहारी2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

रक्सौल एनएच 42 के हनुमानगढ़ी चौक के समीप नगर परिषद से निकला कचरा कई वर्षों से लगातार फेंका जा रहा है। नप यहीं खुले में कचरा में आग लगा देती है। शौचालय की टंकी से निकले पानी को भी खुले में सड़क किनारे बहा दिया जाता है। कचरा के जलने व शौचालय की टंकी के पानी के दुर्गंध से आसपास के करीब आधा दर्जन मोहल्ला के लोग परेशान रहते हैं। जबकि जमला में कचरा के निस्तारण के लिए नप ने रिसाइक्लिंग प्लांट रखा है। आसपास के लोग कई बार नप से गुहार लगा चुके हैं। जब नप ने कोई कार्रवाई नहीं की तो अजीज होकर लोगों ने मंगलवार की दोपहर से लगातार सड़क जाम कर दिया। पांच किमी से अधिक दूरी तक सड़क जाम हो गया। जाम कर रहे लोगों के बीच कोरोना के बढ़ते संक्रमण को लेकर सोशल डिस्टेंसिग, मास्क आदि गाइडलाइन का पालन नहीं दिखा।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंदिल्ली में लगातार पांचवे दिन 100 से ज्यादा मौतें; 7 दिन में चौथी बार देश का ओवरऑल एक्टिव केस बढ़ा - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- परिस्थिति तथा समय में तालमेल बिठाकर कार्य करने में सक्षम रहेंगे। माता-पिता तथा बुजुर्गों के प्रति मन में सेवा भाव बना रहेगा। विद्यार्थी तथा युवा अपने अध्ययन तथा कैरियर के प्रति पूरी तरह फोकस ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें