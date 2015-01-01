पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बरामदगी:दो पिकअप पर लदे 99 बोरा चावल हुए बरामद

मोतिहारी2 घंटे पहले
  • फेनहारा के सेखौना चौक पर हुई बरामदगी

प्रखंड क्षेत्र के सेखौना चौक पर चावल से लदी दो पिकअप को ग्रामीणों ने पकड़ कर पुलिस के हवाले किया है। ग्रामीण पंकज ठाकुर, मृत्युंजय ठाकुर, जितेंद्र यादव ने बताया कि सुबह जैसे ही चौक पर गया तो देखा कि फुलवरिया गांव की ओर से दो पिकअप चावल लेकर आ रही थी, जब पिकअप चालक से पूछा तो वह बताया कि फुलवरिया के दीपक ठाकुर के यहां से ला रहे हैं। पीडीएस के चावल होने के शक पर लोगों ने पिकअप को रोक इसकी सूचना डीएम, एसडीओ पकड़ीदयाल, एमओ फेनहारा को दूरभाष पर दी।

सूचना मिलते ही फेनहारा थाना की ने पुलिया मौके पर पहुंच दोनों पिकअप को जब्त कर थाना ले गई। एसडीओ कुमार रविन्द्र ने बताया कि ग्रामीणों द्वारा दो पिकअप जब्त कर पुलिस को सौंपा गया है। प्रथम दृष्टिया खाद्यान्न पीडीएस का लग रहा है। जिसे देखते हुए एमओ को आदेश दिया है कि संबंधित पीडीएस दुकान पर प्राथमिकी दर्ज कराते हुए उसके लाइसेंस को रद्द करने की प्रक्रिया शुरू करे। साथ ही गिरफ्तार पिकअप के दोनों चालक पर भी प्राथमिकी दर्ज कर न्यायिक हिरासत में भेजा जाए।

