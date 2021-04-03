पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अनदेखी:एक साल पहले सदर अस्पताल में बनी थी मौसम विज्ञान वेधशाला प्रेक्षक के नहीं होने से लोगों को नहीं मिल रही मौसम की जानकारी

मोतिहारीएक घंटा पहले
  • वेधशाला में लगे उपकरण हो रहे हैं खराब, कई जिलों को मिलनी थी मौसम की सटीक जानकारी

सदर अस्पताल के परिसर में मौसम विज्ञान वेधशाला का निर्माण कार्य एक साल पहले पूरा कर लिया गया था। लेकिन, विभागीय उदासीनता के कारण प्रेक्षक की नियुक्ति नही होने से उत्तर बिहार के लोगों को मौसम पूर्वानुमान की सटीक जानकारी नही मिल रही है। विदित हो कि मौसम विज्ञान विभाग ने पटना के बाद मोतिहारी में दूसरा मौसम विज्ञान वेधशाला का निर्माण कराया है। वेधशाला चालू नहीं होने से मौसम से संबंधित जानकारी कृषि विज्ञान केंद्र पूसा, समस्तीपुर व केवीके पीपराकोठी से मिलती है।

इस मौसम विज्ञान वेधशाला से पूर्वी व पश्चिमी चंपारण, गोपालगंज, सिवान, सीतामढ़ी, शिवहर, दरभंगा, समस्तीपुर, मधुबनी जिलों समेत लगभग पूरे उत्तर-पश्चिम बिहार को मौसम के पूर्वानुमान की जानकारी मिलनी थी। बताया जाता है कि यह उत्तर बिहार का एकमात्र वेधशाला है और इससे न सिर्फ मौसम की सटीक जानकारी मिलेगी बल्कि मौसम पूर्वानुमान में भी काफी मदद मिलेगी। मौसम वेधशाला के शुरू नहीं होने से लाखों रुपए के उपकरण खराब हो रहे हैं। इस वेधशाला से मौसम पूर्वानुमान द्वारा आगामी घंटों, आने वाले दिनों या फिर अगले सप्ताह में संभावित मौसम की भविष्यवाणी की जाएगी।

सुबह व शाम जारी होनी थी मौसम की जानकारी

मौसम विज्ञान वेधशाला से सुबह व शाम को मौसम संबंधित जानकारी जारी किया जाना था। वेधशाला के चालू होने पर सबसे पहले पूर्वानुमान व तापमान की जानकारी मौसम विज्ञान विभाग पटना को भेजी जाएगी। वहां से सभी जिलों को रिपोर्ट जारी किया जाएगा। वेदशाला को संचालित करने तथा रिपोर्ट जारी करने के लिए प्रेक्षक की नियुक्ति नहीं है। जिसके कारण इसके चालू होने की औपचारिक घोषणा नहीं की गई है।

पटना के निदेशक ने की थी पहल
वेधशाला खोलने के लिए मौसम विज्ञान विभाग पटना के निदेशक आनंद शंकर ने पहल की थी। उन्होंने मोतिहारी के तत्कालीन सीएस डॉ. प्रशांत कुमार को पत्र लिखकर वेधशाला निर्माण की प्रक्रिया पूरी करने के लिए जमीन उपलब्ध कराने का अनुरोध किया था। जिसके बाद आईसीयू के पीछे जमीन उपलब्ध कराया गया था। सदर अस्पताल परिसर स्थित आईसीयू कक्ष में बैरोमीटर लगाया गया है।

