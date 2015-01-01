पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

विस चुनाव की काउंटिंग:मतगणना को लेकर अफवाह फैलाने वालों पर होगी कार्रवाई, किसी को मोबाइल ले जाने की इजाजत नहीं

मोतिहारीएक घंटा पहले
  • डीएम ने अधिकारियों को किया अलर्ट, कहा-किसी तरह की कोताही बर्दाश्त नहीं की जाएगी

मतगणना कार्य में लगे अधिकारी व कर्मियों को डीएम एसके अशोक व एसपी नवीन चंद्र झा ने सोमवार को एमएस कॉलेज के ग्राउंड में संयुक्त रूप से संबोधित किया। अधिकारियों ने कहा कि मतगणना के दौरान किसी तरह की कोताही बर्दाश्त नहीं की जाएगी। जिनकी ड्यूटी जहां लगी है। सभी लोग सुबह पांच बजे अपने-अपने कार्य स्थल पर पहुंच जाएंगे। मतगणना कक्ष में किसी को मोबाइल ले जाने की इजाजत नहीं होगी। उन्होंने ईवीएम से मतों को बारिकी से नोट करने को कहा। कहा कि जैसे ही ईवीएम खुलेगा।

गणन अभिकर्ता को प्रत्याशियों को मिले मत की जानकारी देकर उसे आयोग के निर्देशानुसार फार्म में नोट करेंगे। इस कार्य में किसी स्तर पर चूक नहीं होनी चाहिए। जब तक प्रेक्षक एक राउंड के मतों की घोषणा न कर दे। तब तक दूसरे राउंड की गिनती शुरू न करें। वहीं विधि व्यवस्था में लगे अधिकारियों को भी ससमय ड्यूटी स्थल पर पहुंचने का निर्देश दिया। कहा कि कहीं भी जुलूस या नारेबाजी नहीं होगी। अगर कोई जुलूस निकालता है या नारेबाजी करता है तो उसपर कड़ी कार्रवाई करें। वहीं मतगणना को लेकर अफवाह फैलाने वालों पर भी कड़ी कार्रवाई करने को कहा।

गणन अभिकर्ता को प्रत्याशियों को मिले मत की जानकारी देकर आयोग के निर्देशानुसार फाॅर्म में नोट करेंगे

मतगणना के दौरान 25 जगहों पर बनाए गए हैं ड्रॉप गेट
मतगणना के दौरान विधि व्यवस्था को बनाए रखने के लिए शहर के 25 जगहों पर ड्रॉप गेट बनाया गया है। जहां अधिकारियों के साथ पुलिस कर्मियों की तैनाती की गई है। सभी जगहों पर वाहनों की जांच के साथ आयोग के नियमों का पालन कराया जाएगा। सभी ड्रॉप गेट पर सुबह पांच बजे से ही अधिकारी व जवानों की तैनाती रहेगी। केटी कॉलेज के सामने, चांदमारी चौक व स्टेशन गुमटी के समीप, बंजरिया पंचायत भवन के सामने, एमएस कॉलेज के सामने, नगर थाना के सामने, मुफस्सिल थाना के सामने, त्रिभुवन जांच घर के पास, नरसिंह बाबा मठ के सामने, भूमिहार ब्रह्मण छात्रावास के सामने, एलएनडी कॉलेज के समीप, डॉ इप्शिता के क्लीनिक के पास, विश्वनाथ जांच घर की गली के सामने, सदर अस्पताल गेट पर, सदर अस्पताल के दक्षिणी गेट पर, पूजा डायग्योस्टिक के सामने, वैष्णव सनेटरी से सटे, साबेरिया इंटरनेट कैफे के सामने, चेला मरी स्कूल के पास, एसबीआई एटीएम के बगल में, आरए स्टील के पास, मधुबनी खादी भंडार के बगल में, राधिका ड्रेसेज के बगल में, होंडा एजेंसी के सामने, ओवरब्रिज राजाबाजार के तीन मुहाने पर व बरियारपुर बाईपास चौक पर ड्रॉप गेट बनाया गया है।

मतगणना को लेकर स्वास्थ्य विभाग 24 घंटे रहेगा अलर्ट मोड में, तैयारियां पूरी

मोतिहारी| जिले के सभी 12 विधानसभा क्षेत्र के मतगणना के लिए शहर में तीन मतदान केंद्र बनाया गया है। एमएस कॉलेज में हरसिद्धि, गोविंदगंज, मधुबन, रक्सौल, मोतिहारी, नरकटिया,एलएनडी कॉलेज में केसरिया, कल्याणपुर व पीपरा तथा जिला स्कूल में चिरैया व ढाका विधानसभा के लिए आज मतगणना होगा। मतगणना में किसी तरह के इमरजेंसी से निपटने को लेकर जिला निर्वाचन पदाधिकारी सह डीएम शीर्षत कपिल अशोक ने स्वास्थ्य विभाग को अलर्ट रहने का निर्देश दिया है। इसको लेकर सिविल सर्जन डॉ. अखिलेश्वर प्रसाद सिंह ने सदर अस्पताल सहित जिले के अनुमंडल, रेफरल, पीएचसी में किसी भी आपात स्थिति से निपटने के लिए सभी पदस्थापित चिकित्सकों की ससमय उपस्थिति सुनिश्चित करने का निर्देश संबंधित प्रभारियों को देने के साथ अस्पताल को सभी आवश्यक दवाओं, उपकरणों व आतुर वाहनों के साथ तैयार रखने का निर्देश दिया है। सिविल सर्जन ने बताया कि संचारी रोग पदाधिकारी डॉ. रंजीत कुमार राय मतगणना प्रारंभ होने से लेकर समाप्ति तक इसका सतत अनुश्रवण करेंगे। तीनों मतगणना केंद्र पर मतगणना कर्मियों को मास्क, शील्ड मास्क व ग्लब्स दिया जाएगा। इसके अलावा सेनेटाइजर की भी व्यवस्था रहेगी।
तीनों केंद्रों का होगा सेनेटाइजेशन | तीनों मतदान केंद्र के सेनेटाइजेशन के लिए स्वास्थ्य कर्मियों की ड्यूटी लगाई गई है। एमएस कॉलेज में सुनील कुमार व सत्यनारायण उरांव, एलएनडी कॉलेज में रामजन्म राम व धर्मेंद्र कुमार तथा जिला स्कूल में विक्रमा महतो व रवींद्र कुमार रहेंगे। इसके अलावा भीबीडीसीओ डॉ. जितेंद्र प्रसाद व चन्द्रभानु सिंह को अनुश्रवण की जिम्मेदारी दी गई है। मतदान केंद्र पर किसी तरह के अनहोनी से निपटने के लिए दो-दो डॉक्टर व फार्मासिस्ट की ड्यूटी लगाई गई है। जिसमें डॉ. विनोद कुमार, डॉ. विनोद कुमार सिंह, डॉ. सत्येंद्र कुमार, डॉ. मधु कुमार श्रीवास्तव, डॉ. राहुल कुमार व डॉ. अरुण कुमार हैं। वहीं फार्मासिस्ट में तनवीर खान, अमित कुमार सिंह, नेयाज अहमद, तारिक अनवर, धनंजय तिवारी व फारुख असरफ शामिल है। तीनों मतगणना केंद्र पर थर्मल स्क्रीनिंग के लिए 12 स्वास्थ्य कर्मियों की ड्यूटी लगाई गई है। जिसमें उमेश,इसराक, अरुण, अनिल, नरेश बैठा, अंशु सिंह, मनोज कुमार, बच्चा यादव, अमित, दिलीप व चंदन शामिल है।

