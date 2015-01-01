पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोविड 19:छठ पूजा के बाद जिले में कोराेना का ग्राफ बढ़ रहा है, 11 नए मिले, आंकड़ा हुआ 7769, लोगों से सतर्क रहने की अपील की गई

मोतिहारी7 घंटे पहले
  • कोरोनाकाल }छठ में दिल्ली, गुजरात समेत अन्य जगहों से आने वालों की जांच नहीं होने से दूसरे लहर की आशंका

छठ पर्व में दिल्ली, गुजरात समेत अन्य जगहों से आने वालों की जांच नहीं होने से कोरोना के दूसरे लहर की आशंका बढ़ गई है। कोरोना की दूसरी लहर की आशंका से स्वास्थ्य महकमा सतर्क हो चला है। जिले में एक बार फिर कोरोना संक्रमितों की संख्या में बढ़ोतरी शुरू हो गई है। रविवार को जिले में 11 कोरोना पॉजिटिव मिले हैं। जिसके साथ ही जिले में कुल संक्रमितों की संख्या 7769 हो गई है।

दीपावली व छठ में लोगों ने की लापरवाही

लॉक डाउन समाप्त होने के बाद लोग मास्क समेत अन्य ऐहतियात बरत रहे थे, लेकिन चुनाव में जम कर कोरोना गाइडलाइन की धज्जियां उड़ती दिखी। हर चुनावी सभा में सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग का बिना पालन किए व बिना मास्क लगाए लोग नजर आते रहे। उसके बाद दीपावली व छठ में भी लोग बेफिक्र होकर बाहर निकले। जिससे कोरोना के बढ़ने की संभावना ज्यादा बनी है।

स्वास्थ्य विभाग जांच के साथ रख रहा है नजर

छठ की समाप्ति के बाद एक बार स्वास्थ्य विभाग कोरोना जांच में तेजी ला रहा है। ताकि संदिग्ध तक स्वास्थ्य विभाग पहुंच कर उन्हें क्वारेंटाइन कर सके। जिससे कोरोना के प्रसार को रोका जा सके। -डॉ. अखिलेश्वर प्रसाद सिंह, सिविल सर्जन, पूर्वी चंपारण

