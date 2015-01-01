पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अभियान:डॉक्टरों की अपील; अभी मास्क ही वैक्सीन है, घर से यदि निकलें तो इसे पहनकर ही, क्योंकि आप सुरक्षित रहेंगे तो परिवार बचेगा

मोतिहारी2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • कोरोना संक्रमण के बीच डॉक्टरों ने दो गज की दूरी रखने का दिया संदेश

इन दिनों कोरोना संक्रमण के मामले लगातार बढ़ते जा रहे हैं। कोरोना की रोकथाम के लिए मास्क बहुत बड़ा हथियार है। मास्क पहनने से स्वयं कोरोना से सुरक्षित रहेंगे। घर, परिवार और परिचितों को भी महामारी से सुरक्षित रख सकेंगे। दैनिक भास्कर के ‘अभी मास्क ही वैक्सीन’ मुहिम से जुड़कर डॉक्टरों ने लोगों को मास्क का प्रयोग अवश्य करने की अपील की है। नौ महीने का समय बीतने के बाद भी कोरोना महामारी के मामले लगातार सामने आ रहे हैं। स जिले में 49 से अधिक लोगों की मौत हो चुकी है। जिले में 7773 लोग कोरोना से संक्रमित हो चुके हैं। कोरोना की रोकथाम को लेकर सरकार, प्रशासन, स्वास्थ्य विभाग सहित विभिन्न संगठनों की ओर से प्रयास किए जा रहे हैं।

घर से निकलें तो मास्क पहनकर ही निकलें
पाम हॉस्पिटल के निदेशक डॉ. पुष्कर कुमार सिंह का कहना है कि यह नियमित रूप से अपनी दिनचर्या में शामिल करें कि जब भी घर से निकलें, मास्क जरूर पहनकर निकलें। अभी भीड़ वाली जगहों पर जानें से बचें। जब तक वैक्सीन नहीं आती है, तब तक मास्क को ही वैक्सीन मानकर चलें। ऐसे में कोरोना से काफी हद तक बचाव हो सकता है।

घर से कम निकलें और मास्क का उपयोग करें

सिविल सर्जन डॉ. अखिलेश्वर प्रसाद सिंह का कहना है कि बहुत ज्यादा जरूरी होने पर ही हम अपने घर से बाहर निकले। भीड़ में जाने से बचे और गाइडलाइन का पालन करें।

