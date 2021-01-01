पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

आज फहराएगा झंडा:ध्वजारोहण के दौरान आम लोगों के प्रवेश पर रोक, नहीं निकलेगी झांकी अाैर नहीं हाेंगे सांस्कृतिक कार्यक्रम

मोतिहारी43 मिनट पहले
  • 72वें गणतंत्र दिवस पर गांधी मैदान में डीएम आज सुबह नौ बजे फहराएंगे झंडा, सज धज कर तैयार

जिले में 72में गणतंत्र दिवस की तैयारी जोर शोर से चल रही है। मुख्य कार्यक्रम शहर के गांधी मैदान में आयोजित होगा। जहां डीएम एसके अशोक ध्वजारोहण कर कार्यक्रम की शुरुआत करेंगे। ध्वजारोहण को लेकर यहां सारी तैयारियां पूरी कर ली गई है। चारों तरफ बैरिकेडिंग कर दी गई है। सुरक्षा को लेकर मैदान में जवानों को तैनात किया गया है। सोमवार को जवानों ने गांधी मैदान के चप्पे-चप्पे की जांच की। एसएसबी के डॉग स्क्वायड टीम ने एसपी अभियान के नेतृत्व में गांधी मैदान में मुख्य समारोह स्थल सहित अन्य जगहों की जांच की।

गणतंत्र दिवस समारोह पर इस बार कोरोना का असर दिखेगा। कोरोना संक्रमण को रोकने के लिए गणतंत्र दिवस समारोह में बदलाव किया गया है। इस बार समारोह में झांकी नहीं दिखेगी। वही शाम में सांस्कृतिक कार्यक्रम का भी आयोजन नहीं होगा। ध्वजारोहण के दौरान आम लोगों के प्रवेश पर रोक रहेगी। सिर्फ अधिकारी तथा अति विशिष्ट लोग ही कार्यक्रम में शामिल होंगे। बैठने के दौरान उनके बीच सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग को मेंटेन किया जाएगा। वहीं मास्क की भी अनिवार्यता रखी गई है।

अधिकारियों के बीच सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग को मेंटेन किया जाएगा व मास्क की भी अनिवार्यता रहेगी

कलेक्ट्रेट में नौ बजे होगा ध्वजारोहण
जिला प्रशासन ने मुख्यालय के प्रमुख स्थलों पर ध्वजारोहण के लिए समय निर्धारित किया है। गांधी मैदान में सुबह नौ बजे डीएम ध्वजारोहण करेंगे। उसके बाद समाहरणालय में 10 बजे ध्वजारोहण डीएम करेंगे। एसडीओ कार्यालय में 10.10 बजे एसडीओ, जिला परिषद कार्यालय में 10. 20 बजे जिप अध्यक्ष प्रियंका जायसवाल, गांधी संग्रहालय में 10.30 बजे सचिव ब्रज किशोर सिंह, पुलिस अधीक्षक कार्यालय में 10.40 बजे एसपी नवीन चंद्र झा, पुलिस केंद्र में 10.50 बजे एसपी नवीन चंद्र झा तथा महादलित टोला में 11.20 बजे टोला के बुर्जुग व्यक्ति ध्वजारोहण करेंगे। इधर, ध्वजारोहण के लिए मंच का रंग-रोगन कर आकर्षक ढंग से सजाया गया है। सुबह ध्वजारोहण के बाद डीएम जिले के नाम संदेश देंगे।

गणतंत्र दिवस काे लेकर सीमा पर अलर्ट अाने-जाने वाले लोगों पर है कड़ी नजर

गणतंत्र दिवस को लेकर इंडो-नेपाल बाॅर्डर पर एसएसबी ने सुरक्षा और जांच व्यवस्था को पूर्व से और बढ़ा दी है। अलग-अलग एजेंसियां सीमा की हर गतिविधि पर नजर रख रही है। सीमा से पार आने-जाने वाले लोगों की कड़ी निगरानी की जा रही है। इन सब के बीच लगातार रक्सौल से खुलकर देश के अलग-अलग हिस्सों में जाने वाली ट्रेनों के अंदर विशेष चेकिंग अभियान चलाया जा रहा है। इस क्रम में जीआरपी व आरपीएफ की टीम के साथ संयुक्त रूप से सशस्त्र सीमा बल के जवानों ने सोमवार को डॉग स्क्वॉयड की मदद से तलाशी अभियान चलाया। जीआरपी के थानाध्यक्ष पंकज कुमार दास के नेतृत्व में एक टीम के द्वारा दिल्ली जाने वाली सत्याग्रह एक्सप्रेस में विशेष चेकिंग की गई।

मुख्य समारोह स्थल गांधी मैदान में एमजेके की छात्राएं प्रस्तुत करेंगी राष्ट्रगान

गणतंत्र दिवस पर मुख्य समारोह गांधी मैदान में होगा। यहां एमजेके गर्ल्स इंटर कॉलेज की छात्राएं राष्ट्रगान प्रस्तुत करेंगी। इसके अलावा जिलाधिकारी के आवास पर सेंट जेवियर्स हाईस्कूल की टीम, अनुमंडल पदाधिकारी सदर के आवास पर एमजेके गर्ल्स इंटर कॉलेज की टीम, समाहरणालय परिसर में सीएस डीएवी पब्लिक स्कूल की टीम, अनुमंडल सदर के कार्यालय में एमकेडी पब्लिक स्कूल की टीम, पुलिस अधीक्षक के कार्यालय में सीएस डीएवी पब्लिक स्कूल की टीम, पुलिस केंद्र में एमकेडी पब्लिक स्कूल की टीम, जिला परिषद में सेंट जेवियर्स हाई स्कूल की टीम राष्ट्रगान की प्रस्तुति देगी।

