चारदिवसीय अनुष्ठान की तैयारी:छठ घाटों पर अभी नहीं हुई है बैरिकेडिंग, साफ-सफाई का काम भी अधूरा, घाट के किनारे से नहीं हटाई गई जलकुंभी

मोतिहारी2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • धर्मसमाज चौक पोखर के किनारे घाट तक जाने के लिए रास्ते का किया गया समतलीकरण

लोक आस्था का महापर्व छठ पूजा के अब मात्र दो दिन शेष है। बुधवार को छठ व्रती नहाय खाय के साथ चार दिवसीय अनुष्ठान की शुरुआत करेंगी। छठपूजा को लेकर लोग पूजा की सामग्री इकठ्ठा करने लगे हैं। घरों में पूजा की तैयारी जोरों से हो रही है। लेकिन जिस घाट पर अर्घ्य देना है वहां अभी पूरी सफाई भी नहीं हुई है। साफ-सपाई की तैयारियां काफी धीमी है। इससे स्थानीय लोगों में नाराजगी है तो काफी जगहों पर स्थानीय लोग भी अपने स्तर से साफ सफाई कर रहे हैं।

घाटों की सफाई को लेकर जब पड़ताल की गई तो चीनी मिल घाट, आश्रम घाट व गोपालपुर घाट की स्थिति बिल्कुल खराब दिखी। इन घाटों पर साफ-सफाई भी पूरी तरह नही हुई है। वहीं बैरिकेडिंग का काम भी अधूरा है। बैरिकेडिंग के नाम पर सिर्फ बांस गाड़ा गया है। गनीमत है कि इन घाटों का पहले से सीमेंट से फ्लोरिंग किया गया है। इसके कारण घाट के ऊपर गंदगी कम है। इन तीनों घाटों के किनारे पड़े जलकुंभी को अभी भी नहीं हटाया गया है। बैरिकेडिंग के लिए सिर्फ बांस लगाया गया है। पंडाल के लिए भी कोई व्यवस्था नहीं की गई है। यह तीनों घाट काफी महत्वपूर्ण है।

नहाय खाय आज और खरना कल : छठ महापर्व की तैयारी को लेकर बाजार में रौनक

1000 छठव्रती समेत तकरीबन पांच हजार लोग पहुंचते हैं

इन घाटों पर 1000 छठव्रती समेत तकरीबन पांच हजार लोग छठ पूजा के लिए आते हैं। लोगों ने बताया कि नगर परिषद के सफाई कर्मी आकर कुछ साफ-सफाई की है। लेकिन, यह नाकाफी है। घाट पक्का होने के कारण ऊपर में गंदगी नहीं रहती है। सभी कचरा घाट के नीचे जमा हो गया है, उसको निकालने की जरूरत है। यहां घाट के किनारे पानी ज्यादा रहता है जिसके कारण अर्घ्य के समय परेशानी होती है। नगर परिषद को मजबूत बैरिकेडिंग करानी चाहिए।

गायत्री मंदिर घाट, श्रीकृष्ण नगर घाट, अटल उद्यान में दिखी सफाई

शहर के गायत्री मंदिर घाट, श्रीकृष्ण नगर घाट, अटल उद्यान में साफ सफाई दिखी। वहां मजदूर मसेत स्थानीय लोग पानी से जलकुंभी हटाते दिखे। घाट की साफ-साफाई पूरी दिखी। यहां भी 500 से अधिक व्रती अपने परिवार के साथ आते हैं। शहर के धर्मसमाज चौक पोखर के किनारों पर घाट की साफ-सफाई जारी थी। रास्ते के लिए मिट्‌टी गिरा कर समतल किया जा रहा था। इधर घाट को सजाने का काम चल रहा है। चारों घाट पर 1000 से लोग अर्घ्य देते हैं।

स्वास्थ्य विभाग अलर्ट, डॉक्टर और कर्मचारियों की छुट्टियां हुई रद्द

स्वास्थ्य विभाग छठ को लेकर हाई अलर्ट पर है। इसके लिए सभी आवश्यक तैयारियां पूरी की जा रही है। स्वास्थ्य विभाग ने जिले के सभी कर्मियों की छुट्टी को रद्द करते हुए टीम बनाकर ड्यूटी करने का निर्देश जारी कर दिया है। इस संदर्भ में सिविल सर्जन डॉ. अखिलेश्वर प्रसाद सिंह ने एसीएमओ, जिला प्रतिरक्षण पदाधिकारी, जिला संचारी रोग पदाधिकारी, जिला कुष्ठ निवारण सहित तमाम विभागों के पदाधिकारियों के नाम पत्र जारी कर खास निर्देश दिया है।

नहाय-खाय के साथ आज से सूर्योपासना का महापर्व छठ हाेगा शुरू, तैयारी पूरी

मोतिहारी| लोक आस्था का चार दिवसीय महापर्व छठ बुधवार को नहाय-खाय के साथ शुरू होगा। छठ व्रती कद्दू की सब्जी व कच्चा चावल(अरवा) को मिलाकर बनाए गए भोजन से छठ व्रत की शुरुआत करेंगी। पर्व के मद्देनजर श्रद्धालुओं ने गेहूं चुनने व बुनने से लेकर धोने व सुखाने का कार्य लगभग-लगभग पूरा कर लिया है। वेद विद्यालय के प्राचार्य सुशील कुमार पांडेय ने बताया कि छठ व्रत के दूसरे दिन गुरुवार को खरना है। वहीं तीसरे दिन शुक्रवार को व्रती संध्याकालीन अर्घ्य देंगी। जबकि, शनिवार को प्रात:कालीन अर्घ्य के साथ पारण कर लिया जाएगा। पर्व को लेकर बाजार में खासी चहल-पहल रही। श्रद्धालुओं ने पूजा संबंधित सामानों की जमकर खरीदारी की।

