पहल:बूथों पर मूलभूत सुविधाओं को किया जा रहा है दुरुस्त

मोतिहारी3 घंटे पहले
प्रखंड व थाना क्षेत्र में पड़ने वाले सभी बूथों पर चुनाव की तैयारियां अंतिम दौर में है। बीडीओ मुकेश कुमार ने बताया कि प्रखंड के सभी मतदान केन्द्रों पर मतदाताओं व मतदान कर्मियों के लिए बिजली पानी व अन्य सारी सुविधाओं के आवश्यक इंतजाम किए जा रहे हैं। वहीं पुलिस सुरक्षा के दृष्टिकोण से सुरक्षात्मक कार्रवाई कर रही है। दारोगा राम एकबाली राय ने बताया कि 783 उपद्रवी तत्वों 107 एवं 6 लोगों पर सीसीए की कार्रवाई की गई है। वहीं अपराधियों की धड़पकड़, वाहन जांच एवं अन्य आवश्यक कार्रवाई जारी है। इस चुनाव में पीपराकोठी प्रखंड के 68 बूथों में से 58 बूथों के अलावा चकिया, कोटवा व मोतिहारी सदर प्रखण्ड के 16 बूथों की भी सुरक्षा की जिम्मेदारी स्थानीय थाना पुलिस के कंधों पर है।

