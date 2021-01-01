पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कार्यक्रम:मोतिहारी के अासपास औद्योगिक क्षेत्र बनाने पर मंथन : डीएम

मोतिहारी43 मिनट पहले
  • चैंबर ऑफ कॉमर्स का हुआ पदस्थापना सह सम्मान समारोह, नए अध्यक्ष और महासचिव ने पदभार किया ग्रहण

शहर के बंजरिया पंडाल स्थित एक होटल में चैंबर ऑफ कॉमर्स का पदस्थापना सह सम्मान समारोह हुआ। उद्घाटन डीएम शीर्षत कपिल अशोक, पुलिस कप्तान नवीनचंद्र झा, प्रदेश लघु उद्योग भारती के अध्यक्ष रविंद्र कुमार आदि ने संयुक्त रूप से दीप प्रज्वलित कर किया। सभा प्रारंभ की घोषणा 2020 सत्र के अध्यक्ष डॉ विवेक गौरव ने की। इस अवसर पर डीएम ने समय के हिसाब से पूर्वी चंपारण के व्यवसायियों को उद्यमिता की ओर बढ़ने पर बल दिया। कहा कि वक्त की मांग है कि जय जवान, जय किसान, जय विज्ञान में अब जय व्यवसाय भी जोड़ा जाना चाहिए। चैंबर द्वारा हो रही अौद्योगिक क्षेत्र बनाने की मांग पर डीएम ने कहा कि सरकार व जिला प्रशासन इस पर गंभीरता से मंथन कर रही और शीघ्र ही इस पर घोषणा की जा सकती है। पुलिस कप्तान ने चैंबर की पुलिस व्यवसायी संवाद की मांग को मान ली और इस विषय की सार्थकता को जोर दिया। साथ ही इसके लिए एसडीपीओ सदर को अधिकृत किया।

चैंबर पिछड़े वर्ग के लोगों के लिए भी महत्वपूर्ण कार्य करेगा : अभिमन्यु कुमार
प्रदेश लघु उद्योग अध्यक्ष रविंद्र सिंह ने व्यवसायियों को उद्यमिता की ओर जाने के लिए प्रेरित किया। पुरूषोत्तम पोद्दार ने व्यवसायियों की एकता पर बल दिया। इससे पहले 2020 सत्र के महासचिव सुधीर कुमार गुप्ता ने चैंबर के कार्यों का प्रतिवेदन प्रस्तुत किया। इसके बाद सत्र 2021 के नए अध्यक्ष सुधीर अग्रवाल एवं महासचिव अभिमन्यु कुमार ने पदभार लिया। चैंबर अध्यक्ष सुधीर अग्रवाल ने व्यवसायियों के लिए निरंतर कार्य करने की बात कही। चैंबर महासचिव अभिमन्यु कुमार ने कहा कि चैंबर पिछड़े वर्ग के लिए भी महत्वपूर्ण कार्य करेगी।

42 नए सदस्यों ने चैंबर की सदस्यता ली, मिला सम्मान
इस दौरान 42 नए सदस्यों ने चैंबर की सदस्यता ली। इस दौरान वरीय चिकित्सक डॉ आशुतोष शरण को उत्कृष्ट नागरिक सम्मान, सदर एसडीओ प्रियरंजन राजू को उत्कृष्ट पदाधिकारी, अरुण कुमार गुप्ता को उत्कृष्ट पुलिस पदाधिकारी एवं कल्पना रानी को उत्कृष्ट वार्ड पार्षद का सम्मान मिला। मौके पर प्रखंड विकास पदाधिकारी बंजरिया, अनिल कुमार गुप्ता, बलुआ व्यवसायी संघ के अध्यक्ष राजीव विजडम, नगर थाना इंस्पेक्टर गौरी कुमारी, प्रो. अरुण कुमार, राकेश रौशन, असीम झा, संजय कुमार टुन्ना, चंदेश्वर झा, तारकेश्वरनाथ केडिया, हेमंत कुमार, संजीव रंजन कुमार, श्याम कुमार, अरुण कुमार, रविकृष्ण लोहिया, संजय जायसवाल आदि उपस्थित थे।

