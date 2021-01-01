पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कार्रवाई:मोतीझील में दूसरे दिन भी चला बुलडोजर, पशु चिकित्सक सहित 10 से अधिक घर तोड़े गए

मोतिहारी2 घंटे पहले
  • अभियान में दो जेसीबी, 100 से अधिक मजदूर के अलावा महिला-पुरुष जवान लगे रहे

मोतीझील से अतिक्रमण हटाने के लिए चल रहे अभियान के दूसरे दिन जमुना पटेल के घर से कार्रवाई शुरू की गई। जेसीबी से लाल चिन्ह तक घर को तोड़ा गया। कार्रवाई के दौरान पशु चिकित्सक पप्पू अंसारी सहित 12 से अधिक लोगों के घर तोड़े गए। इस दौरान घर से निकले मलवा से सड़क पर बने गड्‌ढ़ा को भरकर उसे समतल बनाया गया। दूसरे दिन अतिक्रमण खाली करने की कार्रवाई पप्पू अंसारी के मकान से शुरू हुई। पप्पू अंसारी का मकान करीब छह से सात फीट मोतीझील की जमीन में बना था। गुरुवार को उनके परिजन खुद ही हथौड़ा से छज्जा व दीवार को तोड़ रहे थे।

प्रशासन ने उन्हें शाम तक की मोहलत दी थी। लेकिन, अधिक्रमित भू-भाग से स्ट्रक्चर नहीं टूटा। जिस कारण दूसरे दिन जेसीबी लगाकर अधिक्रमित क्षेत्र में बने घर को तोड़ दिया गया। उसके बाद गंगाराम की चार मंजिला घर को तोड़ने की कार्रवाई शुरू हुई। घर उंचा होने के कारण नगर परिषद के 25 से अधिक मजदूरों को उसे तोड़ने में लगाया गया। मजदूर बड़े-बड़े हथौड़ा से ऊपर से घर को तोड़ने लगे। शाम तक एक मंजिल को तोड़ा गया। अभियान के दौरान एक जेसीबी खराब हो गया। जिस कारण कुछ देर के लिए काम रोकना पड़ा। जेसीबी के ड्राइवर ने खुद ही उसे ठीक किया। उसके बाद जेसीबी से सड़क को समतल किया गया। अतिक्रमित जमीन से मिट्टी काटकर सड़क पर रखा गया।

अधिकारियों ने लोगों से घर खाली करने को कहा
अभियान का नेतृत्व कर रहे अपर समाहर्ता शशि शेखर चौधरी व सदर एसडीओ प्रियरंजन राजू ने जहां अतिक्रमण हट रहा था, उससे आगे के अतिक्रमणकारियों को घर से सामान निकालने को कहा। अधिकारी उन्हें शाम तक की मोहलत दिए। अधिकारियों के निर्देश के बाद अतिक्रमित भूभाग पर बने घर से लोग सामान निकालने लगे।

