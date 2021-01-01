पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

रहें अलर्ट:कोल्ड-डे की बनी रहेगी स्थिति, 5 डिग्री तक नीचे लुढ़केगा तापमान

मोतिहारी2 घंटे पहले
  • 3 फरवरी तक चलेगी शीतलहर

ग्रामीण कृषि मौसम सेवा विभाग पूसा व भारत विज्ञान विभाग की ओर से शुक्रवार को आगामी 30 जनवरी से 3 फरवरी तक का मौसम पूर्वानुमान जारी किया गया है। इसके अनुसार पूर्वानुमानित अवधि में जिला सहित उत्तर बिहार के जिलों शीतलहर चलेगी। वहीं कोल्ड-डे की स्थिति बनी रहेगी। हालांकि इस दौरान दोपहर तक मौसम साफ रहने से 3-4 घंटे की धूप थोड़ी राहत दे सकती है। मगर लगातार पछिया हवा चलते रहने से ठंड व कनकनी परेशान करेगी। बताया जाता है कि पूर्वानुमानित अवधि में 9-12 किलोमीटर प्रतिघंटा की रफ्तार से पछिया हवा चलेगी। जिससे अधिकतम व न्यूनतम तापमान में लगातार गिरावट आएगी। इस दौरान न्यूनतम तापमान 5 डिग्री सेल्सियस तक नीचे रहने का अनुमान है।

सामान्य से 8.5 डिग्री कम रहा अधिकतम तापमान
बताया जाता है कि शुक्रवार को अधिकतम व न्यूनतम तापमान सामान्य से काफी नीचे रहा। इस दौरान अधिकतम तापमान सामान्य से 8.5 डिग्री सेल्सियस कम रहकर 14.7 डिग्री रहा। जबकि न्यूनतम तापमान 2.2 डिग्री कम रहकर 7.2 डिग्री रहा।

लगातार चल रहे पछिया हवा के कारण आगामी 3 फरवरी तक कोल्ड-डे की स्थिति बनी रहेगी। इस दौरान अधिकतम व न्यूनतम तापमान से सामान्य से गिरावट दर्ज होने से ठंड व कनकनी बनी रहेगी। किसान सलाह के अनुरूप खेती व पशुपालन व्यवहार करें।
डॉ. अब्दुस सत्तार, नोडल पदाधिकारी, मौसम विभाग, आरएनएयू, पूसा

