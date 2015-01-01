पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

प्रक्रिया शुरू:जिले के 1905 महादलित टोला में बनाना है सामुदायिक शौचालय, 711 जगहों पर मिला एनओसी, 234 जगहों पर बन कर हुआ तैयार, बाकी जगह अधर में

मोतिहारी3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • लॉकडाउन व चुनाव के कारण शौचालय बनाने की गति धीमी
  • डीएम ने काम में तेजी लाने का दिया है निर्देश, 10 प्रतिशत राशि पंचायत या समुदाय को देनी थी, बाकी राशि 90 प्रतिशत राशि लोहिया स्वच्छता मिशन से दी जाएगी, 6 यूनिट का बनेगा शौचालय

जिले के 1905 दलित व महादलित टोला में सार्वजनिक शौचालय बनाने का लक्ष्य है। जिसकी प्रक्रिया शुरू की गई है। 711 टोला में जगह चिन्हित कर शौचालय बनाने के लिए सीओ ने अनापत्ति प्रमाण पत्र दे दिया है।

234 जगहों पर काम पूरा कर लिया गया है। लॉकडाउन व चुनाव के कारण शौचालय बनाने की धीमी गति को अब रफ्तार पकड़ने की उम्मीद है। गत माह गंदगी मुक्त भारत अभियान में बेहतर प्रदर्शन से देश मे जिले को मिले दूसरे स्थान से इस काम मे लगे अधिकारी व कर्मी लक्ष्य को पूरा करने में लगे हैं।

डीएम ने गत दिन समीक्षा कर अभियान में तेजी लाने का निर्देश दिया था। जिसके बाद इससे जुड़े कर्मी एनओसी वाले टोला में जल्द से जल्द सामुदायिक शौचालय बनाने की तैयारी में जुट गए हैं।

अधिकारी की मानें तो दिसंबर तक सभी जगहों पर शौचालय बनाने का काम पूरा कर लिया जाएगा। पहले सामुदायिक शौचालय 6 यूनिट का बनाया जा रहा है। जिसका उपयोग 50 से 60 लोग कर सकते हैं। जिसे बनाने पर दो लाख रुपए खर्च हो रहे थे। जिसमें 10 प्रतिशत राशि पंचायत या समुदाय को देनी थी। जबकि 90 प्रतिशत राशि लोहिया स्वच्छता मिशन से दी गई।

नए सिरे से बनने वाले शौचालय पर खर्च हो रहा तीन लाख रुपए

सामुदायिक शौचालय से थोड़ा अलग है। अब सामुदायिक शौचालय के साथ-साथ दो स्नानागार भी बन रहा है। जिसमें एक महिला व एक पुरुष के लिए है। सामुदायिक शौचालय व स्नानागार बनाने पर अब तीन लाख रुपए खर्च हो रहे हैं। जिसमें 30 प्रतिशत राशि पंचायत 15वीं वित्तीय योजना से तथा 70 प्रतिशत राशि स्वच्छ भारत मिशन से खर्च हो रहा है।

निगरानी समिति करेगी सफाई और मरम्मत की व्यवस्था

शौचालय की साफ-सफाई व देखरेख के लिए निगरानी समिति भी बनाई जाती है। जिसके सदस्य उसी समुदाय के लोग होते। पांच सदस्यीय निगरानी कमेटी में एक महिला होती है। सामुदायिक शौचालय का प्रयोग करने वाले लोग आपसी सहयोग से धनराशि जमा कर शौचालय की साफ-सफाई व मरम्मत कराएंगे।

भूमिहीन परिवारों को सबसे अधिक मिलेगी सुविधा

सामुदायिक शौचालय का लाभ भूमिहीन महादलित व दलितों को ही मिलेगा। उन्हें सामुदायिक शौचालय से जोड़ा जाएगा। एक शौचालय बनाने पर करीब तीन डिसमिल जमीन की जरूरत है। बस्ती के अगल-बगल स्थित सरकारी जमीन को चिन्हित कर वहां शौचालय बनाया जा रहा है।

शौचालय बनाने के लिए आठ हजार रुपए एडवांस मिलेगा

वैसे निर्धन परिवार जिनके पास जमीन है। लेकिन शौचालय बनाने के लिए पैसे नहीं है। शौचालय नहीं बनाने से अन्यत्र शौच करने को मजबूर हैं। वैसे लोगों को शौचालय बनाने के लिए आठ हजार रुपए एडवांस दिया जा रहा है। शौचालय बनने के बाद उसकी जियो टैगिंग कर शेष चार हजार रुपए का भुगतान किया जाएगा।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंबिहार में कैबिनेट विस्तार जल्द, MP में काउ टैक्स वसूलेगी सरकार; जम्मू में मिली आतंक की सुरंग - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- किसी महत्वपूर्ण संस्था के साथ जुड़ने का आपको मौका मिलेगा। जो कि आपके लिए बहुत ही फायदेमंद साबित होगा। आपका मान-सम्मान तथा रुतबा भी बढ़ेगा। इस समय प्राकृतिक चीजों पर अपना अधिक से अधिक समय व्यतीत...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें