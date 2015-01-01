पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

विचार-विमर्श:सोमेश्वर मंदिर और पार्वती पोखर पर बनेगा कंट्रोल रूम, गंडक के घाटों पर रहेंगे गोताखोर

मोतिहारी4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • धनतेरस, दीपावली एवं छठ की तैयारियों काे लेकर एसडीअाे ने की बैठक

हिंदुओ के पावन पर्व धनतेरस, दीपावली एवं महापर्व छठ की प्रशासनिक तैयारियों के मद्देनजर नप सभागार में एसडीओ संजीव कुमार ने अनुमंडल के सभी अधिकारियों एवं गणमान्य लोगों के साथ बैठक की। बैठक में पूजा को धार्मिक भाव एवं स्वच्छ वातावरण में मनाने के लिए उपस्थित लोगों से राय मांगी गई। बिहार प्रसिद्ध सोमेश्वर महादेव मंदिर के पीठाधीश्वर रविशंकर गिरि ने प्रशासन से धनतेरस के अवसर पर दंडाधिकारियों की प्रतिनियुक्ति की माँग रखी। उन्होंने कहा कि धनतेरस के अवसर पर मंदिर प्रांगण एवं पार्वती पोखर पर दीप प्रज्वलित करने की अद्भुत प्रथा है।

दीप जलाने के लिए आसपास की महिलाएं भारी संख्या में आती हैं। बैठक में यह बताया कि नगर क्षेत्र में लगभग तीस घाट हैं जहां छठ व्रती पूजन करती है। वहां की सफाई, लाइटिंग एवं सेनेटाइजेशन की व्यवस्था नप प्रशासन करेगा। बैठक में यह भी बताया गया कि इस बार गंडक में आई बाढ़ के कारण तटवर्ती इलाकों में घाटों की स्थिति का सर्वे कराकर एवं पानी की गहराई मापकर वहां बैरिकेडिंग की जाएगी। व्रतियों के सुरक्षा को ध्यान में रखते हुए तट पर गोताखोर एवं नाव की व्यवस्था रखी जाएगी। वहीं खतरे के निशान को भी चिह्नित किया जाएगा।

पुछरिया में छठ व्रतियों के लिए विशेष व्यवस्था
बाढ़ से प्रभावित पुछरिया में छठ व्रतियों के लिए विशेष व्यवस्था की जाएगी। ताकि उन्हें कोई समस्या न हो। बीडीअाे अरेराज मनोरंजन पाण्डेय ने बताया कि नवादा, सरेया, नगदाहां के घाटों पर विशेष व्यवस्था की जाएगी। ताकि बाढ़ प्रभावित क्षेत्रों में व्रतियों को उचित सुविधा प्राप्त हो सके। बैठक में व्रतियों की सुरक्षा एवं सहयोग के लिए सोमेश्वर मंदिर एवं पार्वती पोखर पर कंट्रोल रूम बनाने का निर्णय लिया गया।

लाइसेंसधारी दुकानदार ही पटाखे बेच सकेंगे
दीपावली के अवसर पर पटाखों की बिक्री केवल अनुज्ञप्ति धारी दुकानदार ही कर सकेंगे। श्रृंखलाबद्ध पटाखे नहीं बजेंगे। रात्रि 8 बजे से 10 बजे तक ही पटाखें बजाए जाएंगे। इसकी निगरानी की जबाबदेही संबंधित थानाध्यक्ष की होगी। अनुमंडल प्रशासन द्वारा प्रशासन, पूजा समिति एवं अन्य वैसे लोग जो पूजा में अपना श्रेष्ठ योगदान देंगे, उन्हें चिन्हित कर सम्मानित किया जाएगा।

