पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

नई पहल:निजी नर्सिंग होम को प्रसव और मातृ स्वास्थ्य संबंधी आंकड़े स्वास्थ्य विभाग को अब उपलब्ध कराने होंगे

गोविंदगंजएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • मातृ व शिशु मृत्यु दर को कम करने के लिए उठाया कदम, राज्य स्वास्थ्य समिति के ईडी ने सीएस को किया है निर्देशित

जिले में होने वाले प्रसव व मातृ स्वास्थ्य को ध्यान में रखते हुए अब निजी स्वास्थ्य संस्थानों को भी इस संबंध में आवश्यक सूचना स्वास्थ्य विभाग को देनी होगी। यह कवायद सुरक्षित प्रसव के साथ मातृ मृत्यु दर को कम करने की दिशा में की जा रही है। राज्य स्वास्थ्य समिति के ईडी मनोज कुमार ने सिविल सर्जन को भेजे गए पत्र में इस बात का उल्लेख किया है कि क्लिनिकल एस्टेब्लिशमेंट एक्ट के तहत प्रत्येक निजी संस्थान को सभी तरह के आंकड़े उपलब्ध कराना अनिवार्य है। संस्थागत प्रसव को बढ़ाने की दिशा में स्वास्थ्य विभाग की यह उल्लेखनीय पहल होगी।
संस्थागत प्रसव को बढ़ाने के मद्देनजर लिया गया निर्णय
राज्य स्वास्थ्य समिति के कार्यपालक निदेशक मनोज कुमार ने सिविल सर्जन को भेजे पत्र में कहा है कि वित्तीय वर्ष 2019-2020 की तुलना में वित्तीय वर्ष 2020- 21,माह अगस्त 2020 तक संस्थागत प्रसव की संख्या में गिरावट दर्ज की गई है। उन्होंने राष्ट्रीय स्वास्थ्य मिशन के तहत सभी निजी नर्सिंग होम व क्लिनिक में हो रहे संस्थागत प्रसव के आंकड़ों को प्रत्येक माह हेल्थ मैनेजमेंट इंफॉरमेशन सिस्टम(एचएमआइएस) पोर्टल पर अपलोड कराने का निर्देश दिया है। क्लिनिकल एस्टेब्लिशमेंट एक्ट के तहत प्रत्येक निजी संस्थान को सभी तरह के आंकड़े उपलब्ध कराना अनिवार्य है।

उपलब्ध कराया जा रहा है लॉगइन आईडी व पासवर्ड
जिला द्वारा उपलब्ध कराए गए निजी संस्थानों की सूची के अनुसार राज्य द्वारा नए एचएमआइएस पोर्टल पर लॉगइन आईडी व पासवर्ड उपलब्ध कराया जा रहा है। इसकी मदद से निजी स्वास्थ्य संस्थान द्वारा प्रदान की जा रही सेवाओं से संबंधित आंकड़ों को जमा कर संस्थान स्तर से डाटा एंट्री की जानी है। जिला मूल्यांकन एवं पर्यवेक्षण पदाधिकारी विनय कुमार सिंह द्वारा इसका नियमित मूल्यांकन एवं पर्यवेक्षण किया जाना है। सभी निजी स्वास्थ्य संस्थानों से प्रसव व मातृ स्वास्थ्य संबंधित प्रतिवेदन को नए एचएमआइएस पर ससमय सुनिश्चित कराने और सुगम क्रियान्वयन के लिए सभी निजी स्वास्थ्य संस्थानों एवं संबंधित पदाधिकारियों को सिविल सर्जन के स्तर से निर्देश भी दिया जाना है।

इन मानकों के आधार पर देनी है जरूरी जानकारी
एचएमआइएस पोर्टल पर आंकड़े उपलब्ध कराने के लिए स्वास्थ्य विभाग द्वारा मानक तय किए गए हैं। इसमें सिजेरियन सेक्शन सहित कुल संस्थागत प्रसवों की संख्या, सिजेरियन सेक्शन की संख्या, लड़की व लड़का शिशु का जन्म, गर्भावस्था में शिशु की मौत, 15 से 49 वर्ष आयु समूह की गर्भवती महिलाओं की प्रसव के दौरान हुई मौत, जन्म के 24 घंटे के भीतर शिशु की मृत्यु, एक माह के भीतर हुई शिशु की मृत्यु की संख्या, एक माह से 12 माह के शिशु की हुई मृत्यु के आंकड़े एवं पांच साल तक के आयु समूह में बच्चों की मृत्यु की संख्या आदि की जानकारी देनी होगी। सिविल सर्जन डॉ. अखिलेश्वर प्रसाद सिंह ने कहा कि निर्देश के आलोक में क्रियान्वयन के लिए कहा गया है। जिला अनुश्रवण व मूल्यांकन पदाधिकारी विनय कुमार सिंह को इसकी सफल क्रियान्वयन की जिम्मेदारी दी गई है।

भुगतान की रिपोर्ट करें तैयार : नरोत्तम कुमार

अरेराज प्रखंड क्षेत्र के 10 टीकाकरण केंद्रों पर बुधवार को अभियान के तहत टीका लगाया गया हैं। टीकाकरण अभियान को लेकर प्रखंड क्षेत्र के ममरखा भैया टोला, केंद्र संख्या 126 बहादुुरपुर, केंद्र 10 चढ़ीस्थान, नगर पंचायत अरेराज सहित अन्य केंद्रों पर स्वास्थ्य कर्मियों ने छोटे-छोटे बच्चों व गर्भवती महिलाओं को टीका लगाया गया। टीकाकरण के दौरान लोगों को स्वास्थ्य संबंधी जागरूकता जानकारी भी दी जा रही हैं। जिससे लोगों के बीच स्वास्थ्य संबंधी जानकारियों का अभाव नहीं रहे।

डब्ल्यूएचओ मॉनिटर नरोत्तम कुमार ने केंद्र संख्या 114 धर्मदास पोखरा व केंद्र संख्या 10 चंडीनाथ का निरीक्षण किया है। मानिटर ने बताया कि टीकाकरण कार्य निरीक्षण के दौरान धर्मदास पोखरा केंद्र संख्या 114 व केंद्र संख्या 10 चंडी स्थान का निरीक्षण किया गया है। जिसमें बच्चों का अद्यतन रिकॉर्ड तैयार करने, जननी बाल सुरक्षा योजना के तहत जिन लाभार्थियों का भुगतान अभी तक नही हुआ है। उनका लिस्ट देने सहित वैसे परिवार जो टीकाकरण से इंकार कर रहे हैं। उनका लिस्ट देने का निर्देश दिया गया हैं। जिससे आधार पर टीकाकरण से इंकार करने वाले परिवार को सही तरीक़े से मोटिवेट किया जा सके।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंडॉ. हर्षवर्धन ने 7 राज्यों से कहा- मौतों को कम करने पर फोकस करें; WHO प्रमुख से मोदी ने बात की - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें