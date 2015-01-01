पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

रियलिटी चेक:बेटियों को 8वीं पास करने के बाद आगे की पढ़ाई के लिए जाना पड़ता है 6 किमी दूर

पकड़ी दयाल5 घंटे पहले
पकड़ीदयाल मिडिल स्कूल की छात्राएं।
  • प्राथमिक विद्यालय 6, मध्य विद्यालय 2, उत्क्रमित मध्य विद्यालय 5 हैं, लेकिन पंचायत स्तर पर कोई हाईस्कूल नहीं, चेयरमैन के प्रस्ताव पर नहीं आया जवाब

पकड़ीदयाल एक ऐसा नगर पंचायत है, जहां एक भी हाई स्कूल नहीं है। जबकि बिहार सरकार की स्पष्ट नीति के तहत हर ग्राम पंचायत में एक हाई स्कूल खोला जाना है। सरकार की इस संबंध में स्पष्ट नीति रहने के बावजूद नगर पंचायत में अभी तक हाई स्कूल नहीं बनाया गया।

नगर पंचायत की कुल आबादी 30 हजार है। इस नपं में 15 वार्ड है। नगर पंचायत में प्राथमिक विद्यालय 6, मध्य विद्यालय 2, उत्क्रमित मध्य विद्यालय 5 संचालित होता है। सभी माध्यमिक विद्यालयों में छात्रों की संख्या कुल करीब दो हजार पांच सौ है।

आठवीं पास करने के बाद सभी छात्रों एवं छात्राओं को हाई स्कूल की पढ़ाई पूरी करने के लिए कोसों दूर जाना पड़ता है। पकड़ी दयाल से दक्षिण चैता हाई स्कूल 6 किलोमीटर की दूरी पर स्थित है जबकि उत्तर में बड़कागांव हाई स्कूल 5 किलोमीटर की दूरी पर स्थित है।

ग्रामीणों ने आरोप लगाया कि जनप्रतिनिधियों , पदाधिकारियों तथा शिक्षा विभाग के लापरवाही एवं उदासीनता का परिणाम है कि आज तक नगर पंचायत में एक हाई स्कूल नहीं है।

लोगों ने जनप्रतिनिधियों और पदाधिकारियों पर उदासीनता का लगाया आरोप

नगर पंचायत के निवासी मदन मुरारी प्रसाद, श्यामसुंदर प्रसाद, रविंद्र कुमार केशरी, अमोद त्रिपाठी, अशोक कुमार,विजय तिवारी, राजेश त्रिपाठी, सुनील त्रिपाठी ,बबलू जायसवाल, संतोष सिंह , बबलू सिंह, अभिषेक प्रकाश सहित दर्जनों लोगों ने जनप्रतिनिधियों एवं पदाधिकारियों की उदासीनता का आरोप लगाया।

सबसे बड़ी समस्या लड़कियों को हाई स्कूल की शिक्षा ग्रहण करने में होती है। लड़कियों को हाई स्कूल की पढ़ाई के लिए कोसों दूर जाना है। नगर पंचायत चेयरमैन ने बताया कि कई बार प्रखंड शिक्षा विभाग द्वारा हाई स्कूल के लिए प्रस्ताव भेजा गया है। जिसका अभी तक कोई जवाब नहीं मिला है।

शिक्षा विभाग को प्रस्ताव बनाकर भेजा गया है : बीईओ

वही बीईओ शशिभूषण कुमार ने बताया कि पकड़ीदयाल राजकीय मध्य विद्यालय (बालक/कन्या ) को उच्च विद्यालय में उत्क्रमित करने का प्रस्ताव पूर्व में शिक्षा विभाग को भेजा जा चुका है। मध्य विद्यालय बालक/कन्या के पास नब्बे डिसमिल जमीन है, जिसका खाता 335 एवं खेसरा दो हजार है। जहां उच्च विद्यालय के लिए भवन भी पर्याप्त है। फिर भी विभाग की उदासीनता के कारण अभी तक इसे अमलीजामा नहीं पहनाया जा सका है।

