दीपोत्सव:मोतीझील की रक्षा और जीर्णोद्धार के लिए दीपोत्सव कार्यक्रम का हुआ आयोजन, लोगों ने इसके सौंदर्यीकरण का लिया संकल्प

मोतिहारी11 घंटे पहले
  • डीएम ने कहा-इस झील की सफाई व इसे खूबसूरत बनाने की दिशा में पहल की जाएगी

शहर के बीचोबीच स्थित मोतीझील की रक्षा व जीर्णोद्धार के दीपोत्सव कार्यक्रम का आयोजन शुक्रवार की शाम को किया गया। जिसमें जिलाधिकारी समेत काफी सारे लोगों ने भाग लिया। इस दौरान डीएम समेत वहा मौजूद लोगों ने दीप जलाया। वहां पहुंचे लोगों ने अपने साथ लाए दीप को जला कर मोतीझील की सफाई व सौंदर्यीकरण का संकल्प लिया। इसके लिए मोतीझील बचाव अभियान समिति ने लोगों से अपील करते हुए कहा था कि मोतीझील के बचाव के लिए शहर के लोग एक दीया मोतीझील के नाम पर जलाए।

इसी कार्यक्रम के तहत लोगों ने मोतीझील की सफाई तथा इसके बचाव का संकल्प लिया। मौके पर बोलते हुए डीएम शीर्षत कपिल अशोक ने कहा कि हम इसे एक दिन का कार्यक्रम नहीं रहने देंगे। इस झील की सफाई व इसे खूबसूरत बनाने की दिशा में पहल की जाएगी।

छह वर्षों से संरक्षण के लिए चल रहा है कार्यक्रम

अतिक्रमित व गंदगी से पटी मोतीझील को बचाने के लिए 6 वर्ष 2014 में मोतिझील बचाव अभियान समिति का गठन किया गया। जिसके तहत इस झील की सफाई तथा इसके सौदर्यीकरण का संकल्प लिया गया। इसी की दिशा में यह पहल की गई है। मौके पर नप मुख्य पार्षद अंजू देवी, डॉ. तबरेज अजीज, देवप्रिय मुखर्जी, अमरेंद्र सिंह आदि मौजूद थे।

