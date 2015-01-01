पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

दीपाेत्सव:दीपावली आज, दोपहर 12:37 से रात 01:58 तक लक्ष्मी पूजा का शुभ मुहूर्त; 10 बजे के बाद पटाखा फोड़ने पर रोक

मोतिहारी9 घंटे पहले
  • दीपों से जगमग होंगे घर व आंगन, खरीदारी को बाजारों में रही चहल-पहल, दीये व पूजन सामग्री की जमकर हुई बिक्री

खुशियों का पर्व दिवाली आज है। शहर से लेकर गांव तक सप्ताहभर पूर्व से पर्व की चल रही तैयारी लोगों ने तैयारी पूरी कर ली है। पर्व पर सुरक्षा व्यवस्था भी कड़ी रहेगी। इस बार पूजा के लिए तीन मुहूर्त खास हैं। पहला मुहूर्त कुम्भ लग्न में दिन 12:37 से 2:09 बजे तक का है। दूसरा मुहूर्त वृष लग्न में शाम 5:16 से 7:13 बजे तक का है तथा तीसरा मुहूर्त सिंह लग्न में रात 11:44 से 01:58 बजे तक है। इन तीनों मुहूर्त में माता लक्ष्मी की पूजा सर्वाधिक फलदायी बताई जा रही है। इस सभी मुहूर्त में से शाम पांच बज कर 16 मिनट पर वृष लग्न का मुहूर्त सर्वोत्तम है। रात दस बजे के बाद पटाखे पर रोक लगाई गई है। डीएम शीर्षत कपिल अशोक के निर्देश पर जगह दंडाधिकारी व पुलिस पदाधिकारियों काे तैनात किया गया है। वहीं उन्होंने संवेदनशील जगहों पर नजर बनाए रखने का निर्देश दिया है। स्वास्थ्य विभाग भी पर्व को लेकर अलर्ट मोड में रहेगा। इधर, पर्व की पूर्व संध्या पर शुक्रवार पर बाजारों में काफी चहल-पहल रही। लोगों ने मिट्‌टी के बर्तन व पूजन सामग्री की जमकर खरीदारी की। शुक्रवार को छोटी दीपावली भी मनाई गई। दीपावली पर लक्ष्मी पूजा के तीन मुहूर्त हैं। वृष लग्न में पूजा का शाम 5:16 से 7:13 बजे तक उत्तम मुहूर्त है।

वेद विद्यालय के प्राचार्य सुशील कुमार पांडेय ने बताया कि शनिवार को दिन में 01:49 मिनट के बाद अमावस्या तिथि प्रारंभ हो जाएगी। इसलिए इसी दिन प्रदोष निशीथ व्यापिनी कार्तिक अमावस्या में दीपावली का पर्व मनाया जाएगा। पौराणिक मान्यतानुसार, समुद्र मंथन से लक्ष्मी का प्रादुर्भाव के उपलक्ष्य, भगवान राम के अयोध्या वापस लौटने के उत्सव, नरकासुर के वध की खुशी व राजा बलि के राज्य में दीपमालिका करने के नियम आदि वजहों से दीपावली मनाई जाती है।

प्रशासन ने की प्रदूषण रहित दीपावली मनाने की अपील; पर्याप्त दवा, एंबुलेंस के साथ कर्मियों को किया गया अलर्ट

चौक-चौराहों पर पर्याप्त पुलिस बल की तैनाती

दीपावली व छठ को लेकर जिला प्रशासन व स्वास्थ्य विभाग ने दिशा निर्देश जारी किया है। इसके तहत हर चौक चौराहे पर पर्याप्त संख्या में पुलिस बल की तैनाती की गई है। इसको लेकर सिविल सर्जन डॉ.अखिलेश्वर प्रसाद सिंह ने सदर अस्पताल के डीएस सहित जिले के सभी पीएचसी प्रभारियों को निर्देश जारी किया है। सदर अस्पताल में दीपावली की रात एक सर्जन की उपस्थिति निश्चित रूप से होनी चाहिए। साथ ही आवश्यक दवाओं के साथ एम्बुलेंस को भी तैयार रखना है।

सदर अस्पताल के इमरजेंसी वार्ड, बर्न वार्ड सहित अन्य विभागों को भी किसी भी आकस्मिक दुर्घटना के लिये तैयार रखना है। वहीं पीएचसी प्रभारियों को भी अपने यहां पर्याप्त दवा, एंबुलेंस के साथ कर्मियों को अस्पताल में रहना सुनिश्चित करने का निर्देश दिया है। छठ पूजा को लेकर प्रत्येक वर्ष की भांति अपने अपने क्षेत्राधीन पड़ने वाले छठ घाटों पर एंबुलेंस पर आवश्यक दवाओं के साथ चिकित्सा दल गठित करने को भी सिविल सर्जन ने कहा है। साथ ही चिकित्सकों की प्रतिनियुक्ति ससमय हो इसके लिए भी कहा है। सदर अस्पताल के डीएस डॉ.आरके वर्मा ने कहा कि निर्देश प्राप्त हुआ है। निर्देश के अनुसार सारी व्यवस्थाओं को दुरुस्त किया जा रहा है।

12 दुकानदाराें को मिला है पटाखा बेचने का लाइसेंस

जिले में अवैध रूप से सैकड़ों पटाखे की दुकानें भी सज गई है। जहां किसी तरह के सुरक्षा मानकों का इंतजाम नही है। सदर एसडीओ प्रियरंजन राजू ने बताया कि उनके पास लाइसेंस के लिए केवल 12 ही आवेदन आए थे। जिन्हें लाइसेंस देने की प्रक्रिया पूरी कर ली गई है। उन्होंने कहा कि बिना लाइसेंस पटाखे बेचने वालों पर कार्रवाई की जाएगी।

मां लक्ष्मी की पूजा से मिलती है सुख-समृद्धि

समुद्र मंथन से मां लक्ष्मी का प्रादुर्भाव हुआ था और तीनों लोकों में खुशियां लौट अाई थी। तब त्रिदेव सहित सभी देवी-देवताने भी मां लक्ष्मी का विभिन्न प्रकार से पूजन किया। इसलिए इस दिन इनका पूजन धन, समृद्धि व सौभाग्य प्राप्ति के लिए किया जाता है।

