एंटीजन किट से मिली कामयाबी:कोरोना टेस्टिंग में पूर्वी चंपारण दूसरे पायदान पर पहुंचा, अब तक 635743 लोगों की हुई जांच

मोतिहारी12 घंटे पहले
  • पटना 808414 सैंपलिंग के साथ पहले अाैर गया तीसरे स्थान पर, शुरू में कोरोना की टेस्टिंग सिर्फ आरटीपीसीआर से होने के कारण होती थी परेशानी

कोरोना के बढ़ते मामलों के बीच पूर्वी चंपारण अपनी जांच क्षमता में लगातार विस्तार कर रहा है। प्रतिदिन होने वाली टेस्टिंग से लेकर कुल जांच के मामले में जिला सूबे में दूसरे पायदान पर पहुंच गया है। जिले में अभी तक कुल 635743 कोरोना के टेस्ट हुए है। सभी को स्वास्थ्य विभाग के पोर्टल पर अपलोड किया जा चुका है। वहीं पटना 808414 सैंपलिंग के साथ पहले पायदान पर बना हुआ है। जबकि 623794 सैंपलिंग के साथ गया तीसरे स्थान पर है। जिले के सिविल सर्जन डॉ. अखिलेश्वर प्रसाद सिंह ने बताया की जिले में कोरोना जांच लक्ष्य से अधिक होने के कारण बेहतर स्थिति हुई है।

अधिक जांच होने से संक्रमित का ट्रेसिंग जल्दी हो जाता है। जिसके कारण संक्रमण फैलने का खतरा कम रहता है। शुरू में कोरोना की टेस्टिंग सिर्फ आरटीपीसीआर से होती थी। सैंपल को जांच के लिए मुजफ्फरपुर व पटना भेजी जाती थी। कई जिलों के सैंपल की जांच एक जगह होने के कारण जांच रिपोर्ट आने में एक सप्ताह से ज्यादा लग जाता था। जिसके कारण संक्रमण तेजी से एक दूसरे को फैल रहा था। जिसके बाद सरकार ने ट्रू नेट से जांच के लिए जिला में व्यवस्था की। इससे रिपोर्ट तो जल्दी मिल रही थी। लेकिन, सिर्फ निगेटिव का। पॉजिटिव के कंफर्मेशन के लिए फिर सैंपल मुजफ्फरपुर भेजा जाता था।

8 नए संक्रमित केस मिले, 7773 पर पहुंचा आंकड़ा, 49 की हो चुकी है मौत

मोतिहारी| जिले में सोमवार को कोरोना के आठ संक्रमित मिले हैं। जिसके साथ ही कुल संक्रमितों की संख्या 7773 हो गई है। सोमवार को मिले नए संक्रमितों में मोतिहारी के चार, चिरैया व पीपराकोठी के दो-दो संक्रमित शामिल है। जिले में 7653 मरीज पूरी तरह ठीक हो गए हैं। वहीं एक्टिव मरीजों की संख्या 84 बताई जा रही है। जिसमें पांच को आइसोलेशन वार्ड, 69 को होम आइसोलेट व 10 को बेहतर इलाज के लिए रेफर किया गया है। जिले में अभी तक 49 कोरोना संक्रमितों की इलाज के दौरान मौत हो चुकी है।

कोरोना की जांच में आएगी तेजी, मास्क नहीं लगाने और सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग को तोड़ने वालों पर होगी कार्रवाई

मुख्य सचिव ने साेमवार को डीएम, एसपी सहित अन्य अधिकारियों के साथ वीडियो कांफ्रेसिंग के माध्यम से बैठक कर विभिन्न योजना व कोविड-19 की रोकथाम के लिए चलाए जा रहे कार्यों की समीक्षा की। कोविड-19 की समीक्षा के दौरान आरटीपीसीआर व एंटीजन टेस्ट की संख्या बढ़ाने का निर्देश दिया। साथ ही कंटेनमेंट जोन में लॉकडाउन का पालन कराने, सार्वजनिक स्थानों पर वाहनों की सघन चेकिंग कराने, मास्क नहीं लगाने वालों को दंडित करने तथा वैसे दुकान जहां सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग का पालन नहीं हो रहा हो उन पर कार्रवाई करने का निर्देश दिया।

