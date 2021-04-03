पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

इंटरमीडिएट परीक्षा:अंग्रेजी के सवालों ने उलझाया, इतिहास के सवाल थे अासान, एसएनएस कॉलेज से एक निष्कासित

मोतिहारीएक घंटा पहले
  • चौथे दिन पहली पाली में कॉमर्स व साइंस के विद्यार्थियों ने अंग्रेजी विषय की परीक्षा दी, कहा-

इंटरमीडिएट वार्षिक परीक्षा के चौथे दिन गुरुवार को कॉमर्स संकाय के विद्यार्थियों की परीक्षा शुरू हुई। प्रथम पाली में कॉमर्स व साइंस के विद्यार्थियों ने अंग्रेजी विषय की परीक्षा दी। शहर के एसएनएस कॉलेज से अंग्रेजी विषय की परीक्षा के दौरान एक परीक्षार्थी को कदाचार करते पकड़ा गया। यहां स्ट्रैटिक मजिस्ट्रेट ने कदाचार के आरोप में एक परीक्षार्थी को निष्कासित कर दिया। वही द्वितीय पाली में आर्ट्स के विद्यार्थियों ने इतिहास व वोकेशनल के विद्यार्थियों ने इलेक्टिव सबजेक्ट- ट्रेड पेपर- दो की परीक्षा दी।

इंटर की परीक्षा के चौथे दिन प्रथम पाली में साइंस व कॉमर्स के विद्यार्थियों ने अंग्रेजी विषय की परीक्षा दी। विद्यार्थियों के माने तो प्रश्न आसान थे। मगर, ग्रामीण क्षेत्र के बच्चों को अंग्रेजी के दीर्घउत्तरीय सवालों ने परेशान किया। उन्हें भाषा को लेकर ज्यादा परेशानी थी। वहीं सीबीएसई से 10वीं पास विद्यार्थियों ने प्रश्नपत्र की खूब प्रशंसा की। कोटवा के छात्र राहुल राज ने बताया कि प्रश्न आसान थे। भाषा समझने को लेकर थोड़ी परेशानी हुई। पिपरा के अमन कुमार व चंदन कुमार ने बताया कि ऑब्जेक्टिव प्रश्न आसान थे। घोड़ासहन के युवराज कुमार ने बताया गेस नहीं लड़ा है। वही रंजीत कुमार व राजन कुमार ने कहा कि परीक्षा परिणाम बेहतर आएगा।

डीपीओ ने कई केंद्रों का लिया जायजा

डीपीओ माध्यमिक शिक्षा दिनेश्वर मिश्रा ने प्रथम पाली में जिले के कई परीक्षा केंद्रों का निरीक्षण किया। इस क्रम में वे एमपी पब्लिक स्कूल ढाका, उच्च माध्यमिक विद्यालय ढाका, बाबा मस्तराम कॉलेज ढाका, महादेव साह उच्च माध्यमिक विद्यालय चिरैया व प्रभावती गुप्ता कन्या उच्च माध्यमिक विद्यालय मोतिहारी स्थित परीक्षा केंद्र का जायजा लिया। शुक्रवार को जिले के सभी केंद्रों पर बायोलॉजी व हिंदी विषय की परीक्षा होगी। साइंस के विद्यार्थी प्रथम पाली में बायोलॉजी की परीक्षा देंगे। वही द्वितीय पाली में कला संकाय के विद्यार्थी हिंदी विषय की परीक्षा देंगे।

48,802 उपस्थित, 798 रहे अनुपस्थित

इंटर की परीक्षा में गुरुवार को दोनों पालियों में 54 परीक्षा केंद्रों पर 49,600 में 48,802 परीक्षार्थी शामिल हुए। इन केंद्रों पर 798 परीक्षार्थी अनुपस्थित रहे। जबकि एक को कदाचार के आरोप में निष्कासित कर दिया गया है। प्रथम पाली में 16102 में 15822 व द्वितीय पाली में 33498 में 32980 परीक्षार्थी शामिल हुए।
अरेराज में पहली पाली में 5 एवं दूसरी पाली में 31 परीक्षार्थी रहे अनुपस्थित
अरेराज | अरेराज के सभी पांच केंद्रों पर चौथे दिन प्रथम पाली में विज्ञान एवं वाणिज्य संकाय की अंग्रेजी तथा द्वितीय पाली में इतिहास की परीक्षा हुई।प्रथम पाली में 278 परीक्षार्थियों में 5 एवं द्वितीय पाली में सम्मिलित 3283 में 31 परीक्षार्थी अनुपस्थित रहे।

एक्सपर्ट व्यू
अंग्रेजी विषय के सभी प्रश्न सिलेबस व निर्धारित पेटर्न के अनुसार ही थे। परीक्षार्थियों को अच्छे अंक प्राप्त होंगे। प्रश्नपत्र में ज्यादा ऑप्शन मिलने से बच्चों को उत्तर देने में सुविधा हुई होगी। जिन विद्यार्थियों को भाषा की समझ होगी उनका रिजल्ट बेहतर होगा। प्रश्न पत्र सरल थे।
- प्रो इकबाल हुसैन एमएस कॉलेज, मोतिहारी।
इतिहास विषय के प्रश्नपत्र सरल व आसान हैं। जिन विद्यार्थियों ने सतत पढ़ाई की होगी उन्हें अच्छे अंक प्राप्त होंगे। सभी प्रश्न पाठ्यक्रम से थे। ऑब्जेक्टिव में दोगुना विकल्प मिलने से बच्चों को सुविधा हुई होगी। लघुउत्तरीय व दीर्घउत्तरीय सवाल भी सीधे थे।
- डॉ सुबोध कुमार सिन्हा, विभागाध्यक्ष, एलएनडी कॉलेज, मोतिहारी

