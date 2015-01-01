पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बड़ी लापरवाही:दियारे के चार गांवों में जाने के लिए हर साल बाढ़ में बह जाते हैं तीन रास्ते, नहीं खोजा स्थाई समाधान

संग्रामपुर3 घंटे पहले
एसएच 74 रमना टोला से पुछरिया जानेवाली सड़क पर मिट्‌टी डालकर छोड़ दिया गया।
  • चार गांव की लगभग आठ से दस हजार की आबादी को आने-जाने का रास्ता ही नहीं है

संग्रामपुर प्रखण्ड के एसएच 74 रमना टोला से दक्षिण और मंगलापुर से दक्षिण पश्चिम दिशा में गंडक किनारे बसे दो पंचायत के चार गांव की लगभग आठ से दस हजार की आबादी वर्षों से बाढ़ और बदहाल सड़क की समस्या से हमेशा जूझता आ रहा है।

इसमें पूर्वी संग्रामपुर के दो गांव और दक्षिणी बरियरिया के दो गांव के लोग शामिल हैं। जिनके आवागमन के लिए तीन सड़के साधन हैं। इनमें रमना टोला एसएच 74 से सवा किमी, नयका टोला लगभग आठ सौ मीटर व मंगलापुर एसएच 74 से सवा किमी दूरी तय करनी पड़ती है। इतनी आबादी होने के बावजूद बिजली को छोड़कर बाकी विकास के नाम पर शून्य ही कार्य हुआ है।

सबसे खराब स्थिति सड़कों की है जिसका स्थायी निदान अभी तक नहीं हो पाया है।

एसएच 74 नयका टोला से तिवारी टोला जानेवाली सड़क सबसे बदहाल

यह सड़क एसएच के छोड़ते हीं जैसे ही शुरू होती है गड्ढे वहीं से शुरू हो जाते हैं। टूटे हुए ईंट की सोलिंग में मुंह बाए गड्ढे कब किसको अपनी चपेट में ले लेंगे कह नहीं सकते। ग्रामीण ने बताया कि काफी कहने के बाद आरईओ के द्वारा मात्र छह टेलर ईंट के टुकड़े डालकर कोरम पूरा किया गया व ग्रामीण सहयोग से कुछ बालू डालकर चलने लायक बनाया गया है। लेकिन इसकी स्थिति अभी सबसे खस्ताहाल है। रोज लोग गिरकर हाथ पैर चोटिल कर लेते हैं।

एसएच 74 मंगलापुर से तिवारी टोला जानेवाली सड़क पर सोलिंग के कारण चल पा रहे लोग

यह सड़क मंगलापुर ढाला होते हुए आज मुख्य रूप से पुछरिया तिवारी टोला के लोगों के आवागमन का साधन हो गया है। गनीमत यह है कि इस पर वर्ष 2017 में पंचायत के द्वारा सोलिंग कराया गया है। जिस कारण लोग सहूलियत से चल रहे हैं। गंडक दियारा मंच के चेयरमैन अरुण तिवारी, सुजीत मिश्रा, अनिल मिश्रा,झुनझुन पांडेय सहित कई ग्रामीणों ने बताया कि इस सड़क को बनाने के लिए अम्बर इंफ्रा प्रोजेक्ट को टेंडर मिला था।

कम्पनी के द्वारा काम का बोर्ड लगाया गया जिसपर कार्य पूर्ण करने की तिथि 16 मार्च 2021 अंकित है। लेकिन काम पूर्ण होने के समय मे मात्र चार महीने बाकी है और कार्य शुरू भी नहीं हुआ। बोर्ड पर अंकित जानकारी अनुसार इस सड़क के निर्माण का प्राक्कलन एक करोड़ तिरेपन लाख और अनुरक्षण की लागत करीब सत्रह लाख दी गई है। बावजूद कार्य मे हुई देरी को लेकर ग्रामीणों में काफी आक्रोश है।

जल्द पूरा होगा काम

एसएच 74 से पुछरिया तिवारी टोला जानेवाली सड़क का टेंडर हुआ है। बाढ़, कोरोना व चुनाव को लेकर कार्य शुरू नहीं हो पाया। जल्द ही काम शुरू कर पूर्ण कराया जाएगा।
श्रीप्रकाश कार्यपालक अभियंता, कार्य प्रमंडल अरेराज

वर्ष 2017 में नयका टोला सड़क पर सोलिंग व पीसीसी तथा मंगलापुर से पुछरिया जानेवाली सड़क पर सोलिंग कराया गया था। लेकिन जब ग्रामीण कार्य विभाग ने इसे अडाप्ट कर लिया तब से पंचायत इस पर काम नहीं कर पा रही है।
श्यामनारायण मिश्रा मुखिया, दक्षिणी बरियरिया

​​​​​​​विगत कई दशकों से यहां सड़क सबसे बड़ी समस्या है, लेकिन अभी तक इसका समाधान नहीं हुआ यह सरकार के विकास के दावे पर प्रश्न चिन्ह है। इसका समाधान यथाशीघ्र हो।
अरुण तिवारी चेयरमैन, गंडक दियारा विकास मंच

एसएच 74 रमना टोला से जाने वाली सड़क का भी हाल-बेहाल

इस सड़क से बाबू टोला व मलाही टोला पुछरिया के अधिकतर ग्रामीण आवागमन करते हैं। हर साल सड़क बाढ़ में खराब होती है। बाढ़ के बाद आपदा प्रबंधन विभाग ईंट का टुकड़ा व मिट्टी डालकर इसे मोटरेबल बनाता है। लेकिन स्थाई निदान नहीं किया जाता है।

