इंटरमीडिएट परीक्षा:परीक्षा केंद्रों पर जूता पहनकर नहीं पहुंचे परीक्षार्थी, पुर्जा मिलने पर हाेगी कार्रवाई

मोतिहारी2 घंटे पहले
  • जिले के 54 केंद्रों पर एक फरवरी से 54007 परीक्षार्थी देंगे परीक्षा

इंटरमीडिएट वार्षिक परीक्षा-2021 जिले के 54 परीक्षा केंद्रों पर एक फरवरी से शुरू होगी। इन केंद्रों पर 54007 परीक्षार्थी परीक्षा में शामिल होंगे। निर्धारित परीक्षा केंद्रों पर विधि-व्यवस्था बनाए रखने के लिए मजिस्ट्रेट की तैनाती कर दी गयी है। इसके अलावा शांतिपूर्ण व कदाचारमुक्त परीक्षा के लिए परीक्षा केंद्रों पर केंद्राधीक्षक व पुलिस बल की प्रतिनियुक्ति कर दी गयी है। यह परीक्षा एक से 13 फरवरी तक दोनों पालियों में संचालित होगी। पहली पाली की परीक्षा सुबह 9:30 बजे से दोपहर 12:45 बजे तक व द्वितीय पाली की परीक्षा दोपहर 1:45 बजे से 5:00 बजे तक होगी।

पहले दिन प्रथम पाली में साइंस के विद्यार्थी भौतिकी व द्वितीय पाली में आर्ट्स के विद्यार्थी राजनीतिक शास्त्र व वोकेशनल के विद्यार्थी हिंदी विषय की परीक्षा में शामिल होंगे। परीक्षा केंद्र पर परीक्षार्थी को जूता पहनकर जाने की इजाजत नहीं दी जाएगी। केंद्र पर प्रवेश के दौरान इसकी सघनता से जांच की जाएगी कि कोई विद्यार्थी जूता पहनकर अंदर नहीं चला जाए। सिर्फ चप्पल पहने परीक्षार्थियों को ही परीक्षा केंद्र के अंदर जाने की इजाजत दी जाएगी। विधि-व्यवस्था बनाए रखने के लिए अनुमंडलवार गश्तीदल दंडाधिकारी व पुलिस पदाधिकारी की प्रतिनियुक्ति की गयी है।

परीक्षा समाप्ति के तुरंत बाद उत्तर पुस्तिकाओं को विषयवार व पालीवार पैकेट बनाकर केंद्राधीक्षक गश्ती दल दंडाधिकारी के माध्यम से जिला स्कूल मोतिहारी स्थित बज्रगृह में उपलब्ध कराएंगे। इसके अलावा परीक्षा केंद्रों पर सघन गश्ती करने व स्वच्छ, निष्पक्ष तथा कदाचारमुक्त वातावरण में परीक्षा संचालित करने के लिए अनुमंडलवार जोनल दंडाधिकारी व पुलिस पदाधिकारी की प्रतिनियुक्ति कर दी गयी है। वही सुपर जोनल दंडाधिकारी की भी प्रतिनियुक्ति अनुमंडलवार की गयी है। निर्धारित परीक्षा केंद्रों के आसपास परीक्षा के दौरान निषेधाज्ञा लागू रहेगी। इसके लिए सभी अनुमंडल पदाधिकारियों को जिम्मेदारी सौंपी गयी है। परीक्षा के दौरान पूरी प्रक्रिया की वीडियोग्राफी करायी जाएगी। परीक्षा के लिए जिला स्तर पर नियंत्रण कक्ष भी बनाया गया है। परीक्षा केंद्रों पर दंडाधिकारी व पुलिस पदाधिकारी की निगरानी में सभी परीक्षार्थियों की तलाशी ली जाएगी। परीक्षा केंद्र के अंदर सिर्फ परीक्षार्थियों को ही प्रवेश की अनुमति होगी। किसी भी परीक्षार्थी के पास से चिट-पुर्जा मिलने पर सख्त कार्रवाई की जाएगी। छात्राओं की जांच के लिए महिला पुलिस बल की प्रतिनियुक्ति की जाएगी। प्रतिनियुक्त दंडाधिकारी की मौजूदगी में ही केंद्राधीक्षक द्वारा सीलबंद प्रश्नपत्र को खोला जाएगा। किसी भी कक्ष में कदाचार की शिकायत मिलने पर संबंधित वीक्षक, केंद्राधीक्षक व स्टैटिक मजिस्ट्रेट दोषी माने जाएंगे व उनके खिलाफ अनुशासनिक कार्रवाई की जाएगी।

कदाचारमुक्त परीक्षा के लिए सुपर जोनल व मजिस्ट्रेट की तैनाती

इग्नू की दिसंबर 2020 सत्रांत परीक्षा 8 से होगी

रक्सौल|इग्नू की दिसंबर 2020 सत्रांत परीक्षा आगामी 8 फरवरी 2021 से होने जा रही है। जिसमे स्नातक, स्नातकोत्तर एवं सभी प्रोग्रामों की परीक्षा होगी।उक्त जानकारी देते हुए केसीटीसी कॉलेज इग्नू के समन्वयक प्रो. डॉ. अनिल कुमार सिन्हा ने दी। प्रो. अनिल सिन्हा ने बताया कि कोरोना महामारी के कारण जुलाई 2020 की सत्रांत परीक्षा सितंबर 2020 में सम्पन्न हुई जिसमें केवल अंतिम वर्ष के परीक्षार्थी ही भाग ले सके थे, पर इस परीक्षा में सभी विद्यार्थी भाग लेंगे। परीक्षार्थियों का हॉल टिकट जेनेरेट किया जा चुका है, जिसे ऑन लाईन निकाला जा सकता है। जिसका लिंक ignouhallignou.ac.in है। प्रो. अनिल सिन्हा ने बताया कि जिन परीक्षार्थियों ने परीक्षा फॉर्म किसी कारण नहीं भर सके हैं वैसे छात्र एक हजार रुपए विलंब शुल्क के साथ 31 जनवरी 2021 तक ऑन लाईन भर सकते हैं। प्रो. अनिल सिन्हा ने सभी परीक्षार्थियों से हॉल टिकट निकाल लेने का आग्रह किया है ताकि परीक्षा की सारी जानकारी उन्हें मिल सके।

इंटरमीडिएट परीक्षा को लेकर क्षेत्र के पांच केंद्रों पर निषेधाज्ञा लागू

1 फरवरी से शुरू होने वाली इंटरमीडिएट परीक्षा को लेकर एसडीओ संजीव कुमार ने क्षेत्र के सभी पांच परीक्षा केंद्रों पर धारा 144 लागू की है। यह निषेधाज्ञा सुबह 8 बजे से शाम 6 बजे तक लागू रहेगी। एसडीओ ने बताया कि परीक्षा केंद्र के 100 मीटर के भीतर पांच या पांच से अधिक लोगों का जमा होना प्रतिबंधित किया गया है। इस परिधि में परीक्षार्थी को छोड़कर कोई अन्य प्रवेश नहीं करेगा। एसडीओ ने बताया कि किसी भी विद्यार्थी के पास किसी भी प्रकार का चिट पुर्जा एवं नशीले पदार्थ नहीं होना चाहिए। यह आदेश वीक्षकों के लिए भी रहेगा। अगर इस प्रकार के कृत्य में कोई संलिप्त पाए गए तो उनके ऊपर कार्रवाई की जाएगी। अरेराज में मां सुथरा विद्यापीठ, सोमेश्वर उच्च विद्यालय,व सोमेश्वर नाथ संस्कृत उच्च विद्यालय, एमएसएसजी कॉलेज एवं पार्वती बालिका उच्च विद्यालय को परीक्षा केंद्र बनाया गया है।

