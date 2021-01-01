पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

पहल:किसान गोष्ठी में आधुनिक तकनीकी से खेती करने का बताया गया तरीका, इससे लोगों की बढ़ेगी आमदनी

मोतिहारी2 घंटे पहले
प्रखंड क्षेत्र के गांव बारा गोविंद स्थित किसान श्री व आत्माध्यक्ष अजय देव के आवास पर आधुनिक तकनीक से खेती के लिए जागरूकता के उद्देश्य से एक दिवसीय किसान गोष्ठी का आयोजन किया गया। कार्यक्रम का उद्घाटन कार्यक्रम के बतौर मुख्य अतिथि परियोजना निदेशक डाक्टर रणवीर सिंह ने दीप प्रज्वलित कर किया। इस दौरान निदेशक ने कहा कि संसाधन सीमित है परंतु जनसंख्या बढ़ती जा रही है। जिसका दुष्प्रभाव पर्यावरण सहित सभी क्षेत्रों में देखा जा रहा है। जीने के लिए अन्न की जरूरत है।

समेकित खेती के साथ-साथ सब्जी मशरूम आदि की खेती से किसान अपनी आमदनी बढ़ा सकते हैं। किसान संकल्प के साथ खेती करें जिस का अच्छा परिणाम आएगा। वहीं सहायक निदेशक उद्यान डॉ. श्रीकांत सिंह ने कहा कि धान गेहूं के अलावा बागबानी और औषधि युक्त फसल पशुपालन व मत्स्य पालन से अच्छी आमदनी हो सकती है। वहीं नदी के किनारे बंजर पड़े बलुअट जमीन पर तरबूज व खरबुज की खेती कर बालु से सोना उगाया जा सकता है। साथ साथ कार्यक्रम में मौजूद किसानों ने भी खेती से संबंधित समस्याओं से आगत अधिकारियों को अवगत कराया जिस पर हर संभव समाधान का आश्वासन दिया गया।

इस मौके से अच्छी किसानी के लिए नित्यानंद देव को सम्मानित किया गया। मौके पर पशुपालन पदाधिकारी धर्मेंद्र कुमार, भैया रण विजय प्रताप सिंह, ट्रेनर आनंद सिंह, पवन कुमार, राजेश्वर सिंह, कृषि समन्वयक शिवांगी आनंद, राजीव कुमार, सहायक तकनीकी प्रबंधक नीतू कुमारी, प्रियंका कुमारी कृषि सलाहकार हरिशंकर ठाकुर, उदय शंकर प्रसाद, किसान चंद्रशेखर देव, अमित कुमार, राकेश कुमार, राकेश देव, अनुराग ठाकुर, राजदेव राम, रणधीर ठाकुर सहित अन्य मौजूद थे।

