आग से बर्बादी:दिलमन छपरा में आग से पांच घर जलकर राख

मोतिहारी3 घंटे पहले
  कॉपी लिंक

प्रखंड की गोपिछापरा पंचायत के दिलमन छपरा गांव में गुरुवार को अगलगी की घटना में पांच लोगों का घर जलकर राख हो गया। अगलगी की इस घटना में विशुन महतो, प्रद्युमन महतो,रामभुवन महतो एवं रामधारी महतो का घर जलकर राख हो गया। घर में रखे कपड़ा,गहना,अनाज,नगदी समेत बर्तन सहित हजारों रुपए मूल्य की संपत्ति जलकर राख हो गई। किसी एक घर में आग चिंगारी से लगी आग ने सभी घरों को अपने आगोश में के लिया। लोग कुछ समझ पाते तब तक सभी घरों में आग फैल गई। ग्रामीणों ने पंपसेट सहित अन्य उपकरणों का उपयोग कर आग पर काबू पाया गया। सीओ इंद्रासन साह ने बताया कि अगलगी से हुई क्षति का आकलन कराया जा रहा है।

