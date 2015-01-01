पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सूर्य मंदिर:शादी के लिए जिस जोड़े का यहां दिखाने का कार्यक्रम होता है, उसकी शादी तय हो जाती है

मोतिहारी4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • सात अश्वयुक्त आठ पहिए वाले रथ पर आसीन है सूर्यदेव की भव्य प्रतिमा

पीपरा थाना क्षेत्र का एक मात्र सूर्य मंदिर एनएच 42 के बगल में मुजफ्फरपुर- मोतिहारी के बीच पीपरा चौक के समीप दामोदरपुर महुआवा गांव में अवस्थित है। यह मंदिर लाखों लोगों के आस्था का केंद्र है। इस मंदिर का निर्माण वर्ष 1997 में जिला के चकिया प्रखंड के पीपरा बाजार निवासी एक धनाढ्य व्यवसायी व कांग्रेस नेता स्व रामेश्वर प्रसाद ने कराई थी। इस मंदिर में भगवान सूर्यदेव की प्राण-प्रतिष्ठा 8 मई 1997 को वैदिक पूजन के साथ की गई। भगवान सूर्यदेव की मूर्ति सात अश्व युक्त आठ पहिए वाली रथ पर स्थापित आसन पर आसीन है।

सूर्य भगवान के मुखमंडल की आभा को ललाट पर लगा तिलक मनमोहक बनाता दिखाई देता है। मुख्य पुजारी महुआवा ग्राम के शंभू पांडेय हैं। जिनका परिवार शुरू से ही धार्मिक अनुष्ठान आदि कार्यों से जुड़ा हुआ है। स्थानीय लोगों में उनके परिवार व पूर्वजों के प्रति आस्था है। मंदिर की साफ-सफाई आदि व्यवस्था के लिए दो कर्मचारी स्थाई रूप से नियुक्त हैं। मंदिर से संबंधित खर्च मंदिर के संस्थापक के सुपुत्र सुभाष चंद्र गुप्ता वहन करते हैं।

राजस्थान व गुजरात से दर्शन करने आते हैं पर्यटक
मंदिर संस्थापक के पुत्र गुप्ता ने बताया कि सामान्यतया एनएच 42 पर मंदिर अवस्थित होने के चलते बड़ी संख्या में यहां श्रद्धालु दर्शन को रुकते हैं। इसमें राजस्थान व गुजरात के श्रद्धालुओं की संख्या अधिक होती है। वे बस व अन्य छोटी गाड़ियों में सवार होकर सपरिवार व समाज के साथ आकर दर्शन करते है। कई ग्रुप यहां अवस्थित अतिथि गृह में ठहरते हैं।

सुबह और शाम को खुलता है मंदिर का पट

मंदिर नियमित रूप से प्रातः 6 बजे से 9 बजे तथा सायं 4 बजे से रात्रि 8 बजे तक खुला रहता है। पर्व-त्योहार के अवसर पर दिनरात पट दर्शन के लिए खुला रहता है। मंदिर में नियमित रूप से फल व मिश्री का भोग दोनों वक्त लगाया जाता है। विशेषकर रविवार व विशेष अवसरों पर अरवा चावल में बना दूध का खीर भोग लगाया जाता है।

