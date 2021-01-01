पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बनी टीम:10 लाख या उससे अधिक की लागत से घर बनाने वालों को 1% देना होगा उपकर

मोतिहारी2 घंटे पहले
  • शहरी व ग्रामीण क्षेत्रों में बने मकानों को चिह्नित करने के लिए बनी टीम

शहरी व ग्रामीण क्षेत्रों में दस लाख या उससे अधिक की लागत से घर बनाने वाले लोगों को कुल लागत का एक प्रतिशत उपकर देना होगा। यह कर श्रम विभाग लेगा। जिसे सनिर्माण कर्मकार कल्याण बोर्ड में जमा किया जाएगा। ऐसे लोगों का सर्वे करने के लिए श्रम विभाग ने श्रम प्रवर्तन पदाधिकारियों की तीन टीम बनाई है। प्रत्येक टीम में चार-चार अधिकारी हैं। टीम को तीन दिनों में विहित प्रपत्र में रिपोर्ट देनी है। रिपोर्ट मिलने के बाद सभी लोगों को श्रम विभाग नोटिस करेगा। पहली टीम में श्रम प्रवर्तन पदाधिकारी जुली कुमारी, विकास कुमार, राम प्रकाश व प्रत्युष शामिल हैं।

इस टीम को मोतिहारी, कोटवा, पीपराकोठी, बंजरिया, तुरकौलिया, पकड़ीदयाल व ढाका में सर्वे करने की जिम्मेदारी दी गई है। वहीं दूसरी टीम में राम पुकार प्रसाद, राम प्यारे लाल, रविंद्र भूषण व अनिल कुमार सिन्हा शामिल है। श्रम अधीक्षक राकेश रंजन ने बताया कि चिन्हित लोगों को नोटिस किया जा रहा है। उन्हें पैसा जमा करने को कहा जा रहा है। नगर परिषद में राशि जमा होने पर सूद के साथ वसूली जाएगी। पैसा जमा नहीं कराने वालों पर प्राथमिकी दर्ज कराई जाएगी।

नगर निकाय नहीं जमा कर रही है राशि
भवन एवं अन्य सन्निर्माण कर्मकार उपकर अधिनियम 1996 के अनुसार नगर निकाय क्षेत्र में नक्सा पास करने के क्रम में ही आवेदक से एक प्रतिशत उपकर लेने का प्रावधान है। सभी नगर निकाय नक्सा पास करते समय उक्त राशि को लेते हैं। लेकिन, उसे श्रम विभाग को जमा नहीं करते। अब श्रम विभाग ने सभी नगर निकाय को पत्र भेजकर उक्त मद में जमा राशि की मांग की है। जिले में नौ नगर निकाय हैं। जिसमें तीन नगर परिषद व छह नगर पंचायत हैं। नगर परिषद रक्सौल व नगर पंचायत मेहसी को छोड़कर अन्य नगर निकायों ने इस मद की राशि जमा नहीं की है।

