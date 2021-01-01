पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सावधानी:मैंने कोविड टीकाकरण कराकर निभाई अपनी जिम्मेदारी, अब है आपकी बारी

मोतिहारी44 मिनट पहले
  • सीएस बोले- कोरोना को हराने के लिए टीका लगवाएं व बरतें सावधानी

सरकार के निर्देश अनुसार प्रथम चरण में स्वास्थ्यकर्मियों को कोरोना का टीका दिया जा रहा है। इसके बाद के चरणों में प्राथमिकता वाले वर्गों के अनुसार टीका दिया जाएगा। सिविल सर्जन डॉ. अखिलेश्वर प्रसाद सिंह ने बताया कि स्वास्थ्य कर्मी टीका लेने में आगे आ रहे हैं। दनमें मुख्य भूमिका महिला स्वास्थ्य कर्मी निभा रही हैं। सदर अस्पताल के स्वास्थ्यकर्मी भी टीका लेकर खुद को सुरक्षित कर रहे हैं। मेरी ओर से यह अपील है कि कि किसी भी तरह के अफवाहों पर ध्यान नहीं दें। जगदीश पासवान ने कहा कि इसे लेने में किसी तरह का संकोच नहीं करें। मैंने कोरोना का टीका लेकर अपनी जिम्मेदारी निभाई है। आप भी इस अभियान से जुड़ें और टीका लेने के लिए आगे आयें और टीकाकरण अभियान को सफल बनाएं। वहीं 28 दिन बाद दूसरा डोज भी अवश्य लें।

टीका लेने 15 दिन बाद होता है एंटीडोज का निर्माण
टीके के दूसरे डोज लेने के 15 दिन बाद एंटीडोज का निर्माण होता है तब तक सावधानी बरतने में किसी तरह की कोताही न बरतें। मास्क पहनने से ना सिर्फ कोरोना से बचाव होता है, बल्कि दूसरी बीमारियों से भी हम लोग बचे रहते हैं। मास्क जरूर पहनें। सामाजिक दूरी का पालन करने से संक्रामक बीमारियों से लोगों का बचाव होता है । लैब टेक्नीशियन जगदीश पासवान ने कहा कि अफवाहों पर लोगों को ध्यान नहीं देना चाहिए।

