चुनाव:हर काम की शुरुआत चंपारण से करता हूं हर वर्ग के लोगों को मुख्यधारा से जोड़ा

छौड़ादानो3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • छौड़ादानो के मवि बालक के मैदान में सीएम नीतीश कुमार ने सभा काे किया संबाेधित, बोले-

छौड़ादानो के मध्य विद्यालय बालक के मैदान में मुख्यमंत्री नीतीश कुमार ने गुरुवार को चुनावी सभा को संबोधित किया। कहा कि जब भी हम काम की शुरुआत करते हैं चंपारण की ऐतिहासिक धरती से करते हैं। हमने सभी समुदाय के लोगों को मुख्यधारा से जोड़ा। पंद्रह साल पहले बिहार में क्या स्थिति थी यह बिहार की जनता अच्छी तरह जानती है। अपराध और बेरोजगारी चरम पर था, लेकिन जबसे बिहार में एनडीए ने सत्ता संभाली हर क्षेत्र में सुधार हुआ। आज अपराध के मामले में बिहार 23वें स्थान पर पहुंच गया है।

कुछ लोग पति-पत्नी और बेटा को ही परिवार समझते हैं। हमारा क्या है, पूरा बिहार एक ही परिवार है। राज्य की आर्थिक स्थिति में भी सुधार हुआ है। हमने जब काम संभाला तब बिहार का बजट 24 हजार करोड़ से भी कम था और अब दो लाख 11 हजार करोड़ है। स्कूल, अस्पताल, सड़क, पुल-पुलिया हर तरह का काम किया। जलजीवन हरियाली अभियान चलाया। इसके लिए 24 हजार करोड़ रुपए की योजना बनाई। बिहार में जो काम होता है उसकी चर्चा संयुक्त राष्ट्र में भी होती है। जलजीवन हरियाली अभियान को सराहा गया। गरीब बच्चों के लिए स्टूडेंट्स क्रेडिट कार्ड पढ़ाई के लिए लागू किया। महिलाओं को नौकरी में आरक्षण दिया।

बाेले-स्कूल, अस्पताल, सड़क, पुल-पुलिया हर तरह का काम किया

सरकार बनी तो हर गांव में लगेगी सोलर लाइट
हम बोलते नहीं है, काम करते हैं। कुछ लोग सिर्फ बोलने में विश्वास करते हैं। अगली बार मौका दीजिएगा तो हर गांव में सोलर स्ट्रीट लाइट लगवाएंगे। रात को घर का बत्ती बंद रहेगा लेकिन गांवों में उजाला रहेगा। आठ से दस पंचायत तक पशु चिकित्सालय से जोड़ा जाएगा। अगर आपकी तबीयत खराब होती है तो तुरंत सूचना और इलाज का इंतजाम किया जाएगा। दवा का खर्च राज्य सरकार वहन करेगी।

केंद्र और राज्य सरकार मिलकर बिहार को विकसित राज्य बनाएंगे

केंद्र और राज्य सरकार मिलकर बिहार को विकसित बिहार बनाएंगे और बिहार को नई ऊंचाई पर ले जाएंगे। हम सेवा को अपना धर्म समझते हैं और सेवा करते रहेंगे। महिलाओं के आह्वान पर शराबबंदी लागू किया तो कुछ लोग हमसे बड़ा दुखी रहते हैं। शराब बंद होने से अपराध पर अंकुश लगा। उन्होंने नरकटिया विधानसभा से जदयू उम्मीदवार श्यामबिहारी प्रसाद तथा रक्सौल विधानसभा से भाजपा प्रत्याशी प्रमोद सिन्हा को वोट देने की अपील की।सभा की अध्यक्षता जदयू जिलाध्यक्ष भुवन पटेल उर्फ कपिलदेव प्रसाद व संचालन भाजपा नेता ध्रुव प्रसाद ने की।

सभा को संबोधित करने वालो में पूर्व राज्यसभा सांसद साबिर अली, सुनील सिंह, वरुण सिंह, कुमकुम सिन्हा, अरुण कुशवाहा, प्रदीप सर्राफ, खुर्शीद अजीज, दीपक कुमार ठाकुर, दिनेशचंद्र प्रसाद, कुमार शिवशंकर, अमरेंद्र सिंह, विनय कुशवाहा, मदन प्रसाद, जयजाति यादव, रामदेव यादव, ललन चौधरी, वीरेंद्र कुशवाहा आदि शामिल रहे।

