चुनावी सभा:बिहार में एनडीए की सरकार बनी तो 19 लाख लोगों को मिलेगा रोजगार : मनोज

मोतिहारी2 घंटे पहले
  • कल्याणपुर विधानसभा क्षेत्र के शीतलपुर मेला गाछी में हुई चुनावी सभा

शीतलपुर मेला गाछी में चुनावी सभा को संबोधित करते हुए दिल्ली के सांसद मनोज तिवारी ने कहा कि बिहार में एनडीए की सरकार बनी तो 19 लाख लोगों को रोजगार दिया जाएगा। कहा कि हमारी एनडीए सरकार जो वादा करती है उसे पूरा करती है। जब बिहार के सुशांत सिंह राजपुत की हत्या हुई थी। तब महाराष्ट्र में कांग्रेस की सरकार ने प्राथमिकी नहीं होने दी। नीतीश कुमार ने प्राथमिकी दर्ज कर पुलिस भेजे। वहीं भोजपुरी गाना सुन हो बिहार के भैया, दीदी, चाची, काका, काकी फिर सचिन्द्र सिंह के कमल छाप पर बटन दबयी हो भैया .... गाकर एनडीए के प्रत्यासी सचिन्द्र प्रसाद सिह को जिताने की अपील की। सांसद सह प्रदेश अध्यक्ष डाॅ. संजय जायसवाल ने जनता से जात पात से उपर उठ कर एनडीए गठबंधन के हाथ को मजबूत करने की बात कही। जिससे सरकार बना कर देश का विकास हो सके। वही मंच का संचालन वीरेन्द्र कुशवाहा ने की। अध्यक्षता रामेश्वर चौधुर ने की।

