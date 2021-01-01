पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

जिले में दाे की हत्या:फुलवार में 10 कट्‌ठा जमीन के लिए भतीजे ने बेटे के साथ मिल चाचा की कर दी हत्या

मोतिहारी/ मधुबन2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • मधुबन व लखौरा में पीट-पीट कर दो लोगों को मार डाला, आरोपी फरार

जिले के मधुबन थाना क्षेत्र के मोगलनिया व लखौरा थाना क्षेत्र के मठिया फुलवार में दो लोगों की हत्या पीट-पीट कर कर दी गई है। पहली घटना लखौरा थाना के मठिया फुलवार की है। जहां सोमवार की शाम भूमि विवाद में भतीजा ने अपने पुत्र के मिल कर चाचा की पीट-पीट कर हत्या कर दी। घटना के बाद सभी आरोपी फरार हो गए। मारपीट के दौरान मृतक की पत्नी व बहू व पोती के साथ भी मारपीट की गई। जिसमें वह जख्मी हो गई। जिसे इलाज के लिए सदर अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया है। जहां उनकी चिकित्सा कराई जा रही है। दोनों पक्ष के बीच करीब 10 कट्‌ठा पुश्तैनी जमीन को लेकर वर्षों से विवाद था। जबकि दूसरी घटना मधुबन थाना क्षेत्र के मोगलनिया की है जहां पोखर में मछली मारने के विवाद में हुई मारपीट में एक व्यक्ति ही हत्या पीट-पीट कर कर दी गई। जबकी मारपीट के दौरान चार लोग गंभीर रूप से घायल हो गए। सभी घायलों का इलाज मुजफ्फरपुर एसकेएमसीएच में चल रहा है। घटना के बाद पुलिस ने शव को अपने कब्जे में ले पोस्टमार्टम करा परिजनों को सौंप दिया। मठिया फुलवार में 55 वर्षीय शैलेंद्र प्रताप सिंह अपने भाई बच्चा सिंह व नेमी चंद्र सिंह से अलग रहते थे। जबकि बच्चा सिंह व नेमी चंद्र सिंह एक साथ रहते थे। दोनों के बीच 10 कट्‌ठा पुश्तैनी जमीन को लेकर विवाद था। सोमवार की शाम नेमी चंद का बेटा चुम्मन सिंह व पौत्र विशाल समेत चुम्मन की बेटी, बहू व चाची उनके घर में घुस कर मारपीट करने लगे। इस दौरान उन्होंने शैलेंद्र सिंह के सर पर लाठी से कई बार वार कर दिया। जिसके बाद वह जमीन पर गिर गए।

शैलेंद्र सिंह ने सोमवार को चुम्मन सिंह पर दर्ज कराई थी प्राथमिकी, इसको लेकर दिया घटना को अंजाम

शैलेंद्र सिंह ने गाली गलौैज आदि का आरोप लगाते हुए नेमीचंद्र सिंह के पुत्र चुम्मन आदि पर सोमवार को लखौरा थाना में प्राथमिकी दर्ज कराई थी। शैलेंद्र सिंह के परिजनों के अनुसार इसी को लेकर आक्रोशित होकर चुम्मन आदि ने उनकी हत्या पीट-पीट कर हत्या कर दी। घटना के बाद चुम्मन सिंह व विशाल समेत अन्य परिजन शैलेंद्र सिंह को जमीन पर गिरा छोड़ वहां से गांव की तरफ निकल गए। वहीं उनकी मौत हो गई। मौत की खबर फैलते नेमीचंद व उनके परिजन घर छोड़ कर फरार हो गए। मंगलवार को थाना पर दोनों पक्ष को जमीनी विवाद को लेकर जनता दरबार में बुलाया गया था। दोनों पक्ष इसको लेकर तैयारी में थे।

मोगलनिया में मछली मारने के विवाद में हत्या
मधुबन थाना क्षेत्र के मोगलनिया गांव में पोखर में मछली मारने को लेकर दो पक्षों में हुई हिंसक झड़प में विनय कुमार की मौत हो गई। जबकि चार गंभीर रूप से घायल हो गए। घायलों का इलाज मुजफ्फरपुर एसकेएमसीएच में चल रहा है। इस संदर्भ में मृतक के पिता नंद किशोर सिंह ने बताया कि मोगलनिया पोखर में मछली मारने की खबर सुनकर उनका पुत्र विनय कुमार सिंह, अखिलेश कुमार सिंह,अजय सिंह, अंकित सिंह पोखर के पास गए। इसी बीच दूसरे पक्ष के श्याम कुमार सिंह, अवध सिंह, चंद्रभूषण सिंह सहित अन्य ने हमला कर दिया।

जिससे चारों गंभीर रूप से घायल हो गए। जिन्हें आनन-फानन में ग्रामीणों ने घायलों को सामुदायिक स्वास्थ्य केंद्र मधुबन में प्राथमिक उपचार के लिए ले आए। गंभीर स्थिति को देखते हुए डॉक्टरों ने घायलों को मुजफ्फरपुर एसकेएमसीएच रेफर कर दिया। जहां रास्ते में ही के 30 वर्षीय पुत्र विनय कुमार की मौत हो गई। मौके पर पकड़ीदयाल डीएससी सुनील कुमार पहुंचे तथा मामले की छानबीन की।

