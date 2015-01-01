पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

दुस्साहस:वारदात }बतरौलिया पंचायत की घटना, पैक्स अध्यक्ष उमेश प्रसाद कुशवाहा बाइक से घर आ रहे थे

मोतिहारी12 घंटे पहले
  • ईंट भट्‌टा से लौट रहे पैक्स अध्यक्ष को अपराधियों ने सीने में मारी गोली, गंभीर

मुफस्सिल थाना क्षेत्र के बतरौलिया पंचायत के पैक्स अध्यक्ष उमेश प्रसाद कुशवाहा को सोमवार की शाम अपराधियों ने गोली मार दी। पैक्स अध्यक्ष को दो गोली मारी गई है। एक गोली पेट में व दूसरी गोली सीने में लगी है। अपराधियों ने उन्हें तब गोली मारी जब वह सोमवार की शाम बतरौलिया सरेह स्थित अपनी चिमनी से वापस घर लौट रहे थे। घटना के बाद गंभीर स्थिति में मोतिहारी स्थित एक निजी नर्सिंग होम में लाया गया। जहां उनका इलाज चल रहा है। बतरौलिया सरेह स्थित अपने चिमनी से उमेश बाइक से घर लौट रहे थे।

इसी दौरान एक बाइक पर सवार तीन अपराधियों ने पीछा कर ताबड़तोड़ फायरिंग कर दी। इस दौरान एक गोली उमेश के पेट में व दूसरी गोली उमेश के सीने में लग गई। जिससे वह बाइक से घिर पड़े। गोली की आवाज सुनकर लोग दौड़ कर आए तब तक अपराधी बासमनपुर की तरफ बाइक से भाग निकले। घटनास्थल पर पहुंचे लोगों ने आनन-फानन में उमेश को मोतिहारी लाया और शहर के रहमानिया नर्सिंग होम में भर्ती कराया। जहां उनकी स्थिति गंभीर बनी हुई है। घटना के पीछे पुरानी राजनीतिक प्रतिद्वंद्विता के अलावा पूर्व की रंजिश बताई जा रही है।

एसपी ने किया एसआईटी का गठन, रंजिश में गोली मारने की आशंका

सुनसान जगह पर बनाया निशाना

एसआईटी का नेतृत्व सदर अनुमंडल के एसडीपीओ अरुण कुमार गुप्ता को दिया गया है। एसपी ने बताया कि जल्द ही बदमाशों को चिन्हित कर उन्हें गिरफ्तार कर लिया जाएगा। बताया जाता है कि सोमवार की शाम उमेश प्रसाद अपनी चिमनी से वापस बाइक से अकेले अपने घर लौट रहे थे। इस दौरान सुनसान जगह पर बतरौलिया सरेह में ही अपराधियों ने उन्हें निशाना बना लिया तथा गोली मार घायल कर दिया।

ग्रामीण डॉक्टर को बदमाशों ने मारी गोली, एक गिरफ्तार

थाना क्षेत्र के चौहनिया से हरिनारायणपुर जाने वाले पथ पर एक ग्रामीण चिकित्सक को अपाचे सवार अपराधियों ने रविवार की देर रात गोली मार दी। घटना के बाद सूचना पर पहुंचे परिजनों ने उन्हें इलाज के लिए एसकेएमसीएच मुजफ्फरपुर में भर्ती कराया है। जहां उनकी स्थिति चिंताजनक लेकिन स्थिर है। घायल ग्रामीण चिकित्सक हरिनारायणपुर ग्राम निवासी 43 वर्षीय महेंद्र राय उर्फ मजिन्दर यादव है। पुलिस को दिए गए बयान के आधार पर पुलिस ने उसी के गांव से एक बदमाश मुकेश पासवान को गिरफ्तार कर लिया है। प्राप्त जानकारी के अनुसार महेंद्र राय की गरहियां बाजार पर दवा की दुकान है। रविवार की रात को हरिनारायपुर स्थित अपने घर जा रहे थे। रास्ते में बाइक पर सवार तीन बदमाशों ने पीछा कर उनको गोली मार दी।

