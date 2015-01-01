पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मौत:घायल वकील की इलाज के दौरान हो गई मौत

मोतिहारी5 घंटे पहले
  • जमीन विवाद को लेकर हुई मारपीट में हुए थे घायल

थाना क्षेत्र के हरनारायना गांव में हुए जमीनी विवाद में घायल अधिवक्ता मनोज कुमार पांडेय की शुक्रवार की अहले सुबह इलाज के दौरान मौत हो गई। पुलिस ने शव को कब्जे में लेकर पोस्टमार्टम करा परिजनोंं को सौंप दिया। वहीं पिपरा पुलिस ने 9 आरोपियों में से 7 आरोपियों को गिरफ्तार कर जेल भेज दिया। इस मामले में मृतक मनोज कुमार पांडेय की पत्नी अलका कुमारी ने छतौनी थाना के पदाधिकारी को दिए फर्द बयान में बताया है कि 19 नवंबर को उनके पट्टीदार ललन तिवारी का मकान बन रहा था। इस दौरान ईंट का टुकड़ा उनके दरवाजे पर गिर रहा था।

ईंट जोड़ रहे मजदूर को कुमारी अलका ने कहा कि उनके दरवाजे पर बच्चे रहते हैं, इसलिए काम ठीक से करिए। इसी बात पर संजय तिवारी, कमलाकर तिवारी, ललन तिवारी अमित तिवारी रंजीत तिवारी सहित नौ आरोपियों ने अलका एवं उनकी बड़ी बहन को घर से निकालकर डंडे-लाठी एवं फैट से मारपीट कर घायल कर दिया। इस दौरान उनके पति अधिवक्ता मनोज कुमार पांडेय छठ का सामान खरीदने पीपरा बाजार गए थे।

लौटने के दौरान ललन तिवारी एवं अन्य आरोपियों ने अपने घर के सामने उनके पति को घेर कर मारपीट कर घायल कर दिया। सूचना पर पीपरा पुलिस पहुंची एवं घायल लोगों को इलाज के लिए पीपरा के एक निजी हॉस्पिटल में भर्ती कराया। मनोज कुमार पांडेय को बेहतर इलाज के लिए शहर के मणि हॉस्पिटल में रेफर किया। थानाध्यक्ष सुनील कुमार ने बताया कि पुलिस ने त्वरित कार्रवाई करते हुए ललन तिवारी, अमित तिवारी, रंजीत तिवारी, कमलाकर तिवारी एवं तीन महिलाओं सहित सात आरोपियों को न्यायिक हिरासत में भेज दिया।

