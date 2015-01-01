पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

तेल के दीए जलाएं:प्रदूषण रहित ग्रीन दीपावली मनाने पर जोर, घरों में तिल के तेल के दीए जलाएं

मोतिहारी11 घंटे पहले
नगर परिषद की मुख्य पार्षद अंजू देवी ने नगर वासियों से प्रदूषण रहित ग्रीन दीपावली मनाने की अपील की है। उन्होंने कहा कि इस बार प्रदूषण रहित ग्रीन दीपावली से सबका सरोकार होना चाहिए। क्योंकि यह समाज की जरूरत है। कहा कि दीपावली दीपों का त्योहार है। लोगों को आपस में खुशियां बांटनी चाहिए। घरों में तिल के तेल का दिया जलाना चाहिए। इससे प्रदूषण नही फैलता है और पर्यावरण को भी नुकसान नही होता है। नगर परिषद के उप मुख्य पार्षद रविभूषण श्रीवास्तव ने कहा कि स्वच्छ व प्रदूषण रहित दीपावली मनाना आज की सबसे बड़ी जरूरत बन गयी है। पटाखों व केरोसिन के दीयों से बड़े पैमाने पर प्रदूषण फैलता है और आम जन को लंबे समय तक इसका कहर झेलना पड़ता है।

वार्ड पार्षद अमरेंद्र सिंह ने कहा कि एक तो जमीन पर गंदगी एवं कचरा हर दिन फैल रहा है। दूसरी तरफ पटाखों से बड़े पैमाने पर ध्वनि व वायु प्रदूषण होता है जो पर्यावरण के साथ लोगों के लिए भीषण रूप से तकलीफ देह है। ग्रीन दीपावली मना कर हम इससे मुक्ति पा सकते हैं। वार्ड पार्षद उदय बिहारी ने ग्रीन दीवाली मनाने की अपील करते हुए कहा कि पूरी दुनिया में वायु व ध्वनि प्रदूषण से निजात पाने की कोशिश हो रही है। ऐसे में हम क्यों पीछे रहें। दीवाली के मौके पर हमें निश्चित रूप से ग्रीन दीवाली की शुरूआत करनी चाहिए। वार्ड पार्षद रामाशंकर श्रीवास्तव ने भी ग्रीन दीपावली मनाने की अपील की।

