पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

सत्यापन:वोटिंग के दिन मतदाता पर्ची साथ में लाना जरूरी

मोतिहारी3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • खो जाने पर बीएलओ से कराना होगा सत्यापन

दूसरे चरण में छह विधानसभा क्षेत्र पिपरा, कल्याणपुर, केसरिया, गोविंदगंज, हरसिद्धि व मधुबन में होने वाले मतदान की तैयारियां अंतिम चरण में चल रही है। मतदान के पूर्व बीएलओ को मतदाताओं के घर-घर जाकर मतदाता पर्ची बांटना है। सभी बीएलओ को मतदाता पर्ची उपलब्ध करा दी गई है। इस बार की पर्ची गत चुनाव से अलग है। आधे पन्ने की पर्ची में मतदाता के फोटो के साथ सभी जानकारियां दी गई हैं। जबकि गत चुनाव तक मतदाता पर्ची छोटा था। मतदाता पर्ची को बीएलओ घर-घर जाकर बांट रहे हैं।

पर्ची पर बीएलओ का नाम, मोबाइल नंबर के साथ बूथ संख्या सहित अन्य जानकारियां भी हैं। मतदाता पर्ची पर बीएलओ अपना हस्ताक्षर व मोहर लगाकर उसे मतदाता को दे रहे हैं। जिसकी रिसीविंग भी उन्हें लेनी है। बिना पर्ची मतदाता मतदान नहीं कर सकेंगे। पर्ची के खोने पर मतदाता को बीएलओ से अपना सत्यापन कराना होगा। सभी बीएलओ को मतदान के दिन बूथ पर लगाया गया है। पर्ची खोने पर वोटर बीएलओ के पास जाकर सादे कागज पर अपना सत्यापन कराएंगे। बीएलओ की सत्यापित पर्ची के साथ वोटर को बूथ पर जाना होगा। जिसके आधार पर वह वोट कर सकेंगे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखें499 साल बाद गुरु-शनि खुद की राशियों में और शुक्र नीच राशि का, सन् 1521 में बना था ऐसा संयोग - धर्म - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आप अपनी दिनचर्या को संतुलित तथा व्यवस्थित बनाकर रखें, जिससे अधिकतर काम समय पर पूरे होते जाएंगे। विद्यार्थियों तथा युवाओं को इंटरव्यू व करियर संबंधी परीक्षा में सफलता की पूरी संभावना है। इसलिए...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें