चुनावी सभा:बिहार में जंगलराज नहीं आने देंगे : मनोज

पीपराकोठी3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • पीपराकोठी के जीवधारा परशुराम गिरि हाई स्कूल के मैदान में चुनावी सभा

बड़ी मुश्किल से बिहार के जंगल राज से मुक्ति मिलल, औरी हमनी के बाहर मे बिहारी कहाये गौरव प्राप्त भईल बा। पहिले बिहार के लोग बाहर में अपना के बिहारी कहे में शरमात रहे अब लोग शान से बिहारी बोलत बा। इस सुशासन के प्रभाव बा। रऊआ लोग के पता बा की बिहार व उतर प्रदेश के लोग जेकरा के चाहेला उहे देश राज्य के बागडोर पावेला। उक्त बातें जीवधारा परशुराम गिरि हाई स्कूल के मैदान में एनडीए प्रत्याशी भाजपा के प्रमोद कुमार के पक्ष में चुनावी सभा को सम्बोधित करते हुए दिल्ली के भाजपा सांसद, भोजपुरी के चर्चित गायक व सिने स्टार मनोज तिवारी मृदुल ने अपने भोजपुरिया शैली में कही। उन्होंने अपने सम्बोधन में कहा कि उन्होने कड़े शब्दों में चेताया कि ये लोग दो चार दिन गुण्डा गर्दी करले फिर इनका पता नहीं चलेगा।

चांदी की चमच से दूध पीने वाले क्या जाने गरीबी का हाल : राधामोहन

स्थानीय सांसद सह भाजपा राष्ट्रीय उपाध्यक्ष राधामोहन सिंह ने मोदी सरकार व राज्य सरकार द्वारा किये गये महिला शक्ति करण व गरीबो के विकास की योजनाओं जैसे सड़क, बीजली,नलजल शौचालय निर्माण, गैस चुल्हा, जनधन व किसान सम्मान आदि उपलब्धियों गिनाया। कहा कि चांदी की चम्मच से दूध पीने वाले युवराज गरीबी क्या जाने। सभा को सम्बोधित करने वालों में भाजपा प्रत्याशी प्रमोद कुमार, गया जिले के कुड़वा विधायक राजू रंजन कुशवाहा, सरदार मंजीत सिंह जदयू के अमरेन्द्र सिंह, सकिल आंसारी, लव किशोर निषाद,भाजपा के रामदेव गिरि आिद थे।

