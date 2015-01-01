पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अंतिमा होंगी कप्तान:सीएमजे स्कूल में 17 को बालिका वर्ग में होगा कबड्‌डी का फाइनल मुकाबला

मोतिहारी4 घंटे पहले
कबड्डी का अभ्यास करती महिला खिलाड़ी।
  • ब्रावो एथलेटिक्स क्लब की 12 सदस्यीय टीम घोषित

शहर के बाइपास स्थित सीएमजे स्कूल में 17 दिसंबर को बालिका वर्ग में बेतिया की एकलव्या कबड्‌डी क्लब व ब्रावो एथलेटिक्स क्लब के बीच कबड्‌डी का एकदिवसीय फाइनल मैच खेला जाएगा। मोतिहारी की ब्रावो एथलेटिक्स क्लब ने शुक्रवार को अपने 12 सदस्यीय टीम की घोषणा कर दी। अंतिमा चौधरी टीम की कप्तान होंगी। वहीं कोमल कुमारी को उप कप्तान बनाया गया है। इसके अलावा टीम में पलक, अनन्या, नवनीता, रविता, प्रिया, मुस्कान प्रवीण, मंजू कुमारी, लालगुड़ी, रुही शामिल है।

कोच की भूमिका में हरेंद्र कुमार व पवन कुमार शरण होंगे। जानकारी देते हुए ब्रावो एथलेटिक्स क्लब के सचिव भानु प्रकाश ने बताया कि मुकाबले को लेकर तैयारियां जोर-शोर से चल रही। टीम का प्रदर्शन बेहतर हो, इसके मद्देनजर खिलाड़ियों का अभ्यास सत्र शुरू कर दिया गया है। मुकाबले में कबड्डी की अंतरराष्ट्रीय संगठन के नियम मान्य होंगे।

