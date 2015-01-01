पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

पुरस्कार:क्रिकेट टूर्नामेंट में कवलपुर ने खैरी जमुनिया को पराजित कर मारी बाजी

मोतिहारी11 घंटे पहले
  • कवलपुर के नजरे आलम को मिला मैन ऑफ द मैच का पुरस्कार

केसीसी के सौजन्य से कवलपुर खेल मैदान मे चल रहे क्रिकेट प्रतियोगिता मे तीसरे दिन का मैच खैरी जमुनिया और कवलपुर समिति टीम कै बीच खेला गया। टाॅस जीतकर खैरी जमुनिया टीम ने 12 ओवर के खेल मे 5 विकेट खोकर 112 रनो का स्कोर खड़ा किया। वही जवाब मे उतरी कवलपुर समिति टीम ने 4 विकेट खोते हुए 11 ओवर के आखरी गेंद पर छक्का लगाते हुए लक्ष्य पार कर मैच अपने नाम कर लिया। जिसमे शानदार खेल प्रर्दशन करते हुए नदीम ने 4 गेंद पर 2 छक्का मारते हुए 15 रन का योगदान दिया है। मैन ऑफ द मैच कवलपुर के नजरे आलम को दिया गया। जिसने 24 बाल पर 49 रन बनाते हुए बेहतरीन खेल प्रर्दशन किया है।

