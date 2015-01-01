पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

काउंटिंग:देर से शुरू हुई मतगणना, एलएनडी कॉलेज में धीमी गति से आया रुझान

मोतिहारीएक घंटा पहले
  • 12 विस क्षेत्रों में के वोटों की गिनती के लिए तीन मतगणना केंद्र बनाए गए थे

विधानसभा चुनाव के द्वितीय व तृतीय चरण में जिले के विभिन्न विधानसभा क्षेत्रों में हुए मतदान के वोटों की गिनती के लिए तीन मतगणना केंद्र बनाए गए थे। शहर के मुंशी सिंह महाविद्यालय, जिला स्कूल व एलएनडी कॉलेज में वोटों की गिनती हुई। जिला स्कूल व एलएनडी कॉलेज में देर से मतगणना शुरू हुई। निर्धारित समय 8:00 बजे से करीब एक घंटे देर से वोटों की गिनती शुरू हो सकी। जिला स्कूल : जिला स्कूल मतगणना केंद्र पर तकरीबन 9:30 बजे के बाद वोटों की गिनती शुरू हो सकी। सुबह 10:00 बजे ढाका विधानसभा क्षेत्र का पहला रुझान सामने आया। जिला स्कूल स्थित मतगणना केंद्र पर लापरवाही देख डीएम शीर्षत कपिल अशोक ने पीजीआरओ का वेतन रोकते हुए स्पष्टीकरण की मांग की है। वही मीडिया कोषांग के तीन कर्मचारियों से भी स्पष्टीकरण की मांग की गयी है। दोपहर 12:00 बजे के बाद ढाका विस क्षेत्र के राजद प्रत्याशी फैसल रहमान मतगणना हॉल से बाहर चल गए। एलएनडी कॉलेज : एलएनडी कॉलेज स्थित मतगणना केंद्र पर काफी देर से वोटों की गिनती शुरू हो सकी। सुबह 9:30 बजे तक तो पिपरा विधानसभा क्षेत्र के वोटों की गिनती के लिए बने कक्ष में कुर्सी लगायी जा रही थी। कोविड-19 को देखते हुए कुछ दल के राजनीतिक अभिकर्ता को बाहर इंतजार करने के लिए कह दिया गया था। इसको लेकर बाहर खड़े अभिकर्ताओं व पुलिस बलों के बीच कुछ देर के लिए तकरार भी शुरू हो गयी थी। पिपरा विस क्षेत्र से स्वाभीमान पार्टी की प्रत्याशी रानी कुमारी के अभिकर्ता नवीन कुमार सिंह ने इसका विरोध किया।

मुंशी सिंह महाविद्यालय, जिला स्कूल व एलएनडी कॉलेज में वोटों की गिनती हुई, लोगों की रही भीड़
एलएनडी कॉलेज
एलएनडी कॉलेज स्थित मतगणना केंद्र पर काफी देर से वोटों की गिनती शुरू हो सकी। सुबह 9:30 बजे तक तो पिपरा विधानसभा क्षेत्र के वोटों की गिनती के लिए बने कक्ष में कुर्सी लगायी जा रही थी। कोविड-19 को देखते हुए कुछ दल के राजनीतिक अभिकर्ता को बाहर इंतजार करने के लिए कह दिया गया था। सुबह 9:50 बजे डीएम शीर्षत कपिल अशोक व एसपी नवीन चंद्र झा एलएनडी कॉलेज पहुंचे व विधि-व्यवस्था का जायजा लिया। डीएम से मीडिया कर्मियों की शिकायत के बाद केंद्र पर मीडिया को मतगणना की जानकारी देने की व्यवस्था की गयी।

