पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

छात्र-छात्राओं में खुशी:मोतिहारी के एलएनडी कॉलेज में लाइब्रेरी के ऑटोमेशन और डिजिटल का कार्य जल्द किया जाएगा पूरा: राकेश

मोतिहारीएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • ब्रावो फार्मा के चेयरमैन ने कॉलेज प्रशासन को डेढ़ लाख रुपए की दी सहयोग राशि
  • कहा- अगली बैठक में महाविद्यालय हित में लिए जाएंगे और बड़े फैसले

ब्रावो फार्मा के चेयरमैन सह ब्रावो फाउंडेशन के मुख्य संरक्षक राकेश पांडेय ने बुधवार को एलएनडी कॉलेज को डेढ़ लाख रुपए की सहयोग राशि दी। यह राशि कॉलेज में लाइब्रेरी के ऑटोमेशन व डिजीटल निर्माण में खर्च होंगे। सहयोग राशि मिलने के बाद छात्रों में भी खुशी की लहर है।

कॉलेज के आइक्यूए की बैठक में भाग लेने पहुंचे ब्रावो फार्मा के चेयरमैन ने कहा कि छात्रों के सरल एवं सुलभ पठन-पाठन व अन्य सुविधाओं को उपलब्ध कराने पर भी सकारात्मक चर्चा की गई। अगली बैठक के बाद कॉलेज हित में लिए गए फैसलों पर कार्य प्रारंभ कर दिया जाएगा। कहा कि कॉलेज के चयनित छात्र एवं शिक्षकों को एक्सचेंज प्रोग्राम के तहत दूसरे देशों में भी भेजा जाएगा, ताकि वहां के विद्यालयों में शिक्षा के क्षेत्र में बेहतर अनुभव प्राप्त कर सकें।

बैठक में महाविद्यालय के प्राचार्य डॉ. अरुण कुमार सिंह ने ब्रावो फार्मा के चेयरमैन की भूरी-भूरी प्रशंसा की और कहा कि इस प्रकार के सकारात्मक सहयोग से महाविद्यालय अपने लक्ष्यों को आसानी से प्राप्त कर लेगा।

यह सहयोग अविस्मरणीय एवं मील का पत्थर साबित होगा। ब्रावो फाउंडेशन के मुख्य प्रवक्ता शैलेंद्र मिश्र बाबा ने बताया कि निकट भविष्य में समाज हित में फाउंडेशन की ओर से कई और बड़े कदम उठाए जाएंगे।

मौके पर महाविद्यालय के डॉ पिनाकी लोहा, डॉ. सुबोध कुमार, प्रो. दुर्गेश मणि तिवारी, डॉ. सर्वेश दुबे, प्रो. अरविंद कुमार ब्रावो फाउंडेशन के मनोज पासवान, ब्रावो फाउंडेशन के मुख्य प्रवक्ता शैलेंद्र मिश्र बाबा के अलावा राजेश रंजन, विवेक सिंह, विनय कुमार, जितेंद्र ठाकुर, पिंटू सिंह, रवि केश मिश्रा, राजेश चक्रवर्ती, धीरज सर्राफ,नितेश सिंह, सनी बाजपेयी, अनूप कुमार, सोनू तिवारी, राजा कुमार सिंह आदि उपस्थित थे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंकिसान आंदोलन में संत का सुसाइड, बंगाल में 80 सीटों के अधिकारी ने TMC की ममता छोड़ी - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दिन की शुरुआत संतोषजनक कार्यों से होगी। मित्रों या सहयोगियों के साथ फोन पर ही कोई महत्वपूर्ण वार्तालाप फायदेमंद साबित होगी। आप अपने आत्मविश्वास तथा भरपूर ऊर्जा द्वारा अपने कार्यों को उचित ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें