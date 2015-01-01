पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

जाड़ा:ठंड से जनजीवन हुआ अस्त-व्यस्त, घरों में लोग दुबकने को हैं मजबूर, प्रशासन ने अलाव की नहीं की व्यवस्था

मोतिहारी4 घंटे पहले
दोपहर बाद निकली धूप, लोगों को मिली राहत।
  • रिक्शा, ठेला चालकों सहित दिहाड़ी मजदूरों को ठंड से हो रही है परेशानी, आसमान में छाए रहे बादल

पश्चिमी विक्षोभ के कारण मौसम में हो रहे परिवर्तन से जिले में कड़ाके की ठंड पर रही है। इसके कारण आम जनजीवन अस्त-व्यस्त हो गया है। लोग ठंड की वजह से घर में दुबकने को मजबूर हो गए हैं। पिछले चार दिनों से बादलों के बीच भगवान भास्कर के लुका छिपी का खेल अनवरत जारी है। इस दौरान पछुआ हवा चलने से लगातार तापमान में कमी दर्ज की जा रही है। इसके बावजूद जिला प्रशासन व नगर परिषद प्रशासन की ओर से शहर में अभी भी अलाव की व्यवस्था नहीं की गई है।

जिसके कारण गरीब सहित फुटपाथ पर जीवन गुजर बसर करने वाले लोगों की परेशानी बढ़ गई है। वैसे लोगों का दिन तो किसी तरह कट जाता है। लेकिन रात ठंड के कारण नहीं कटती है। जिला प्रशासन की ओर से गरीबों के लिए कंबल वितरण की कोई व्यवस्था नहीं की गई है। प्रशासन ने भी अब तक यह नहीं बताया गया कि शहरी व ग्रामीण क्षेत्रों में कहां-कहां अलाव की व्यवस्था की जा रही है।

अगले 5 दिनों तक मौसम शुष्क रहने का अनुमान

केवीके के मौसम वैज्ञानिक डॉ. नेहा पारिख के अनुसार अगले पांच दिनों तक आकाश में बादल छाए रहेंगे। इस दौरान मौसम के शुष्क रहने का अनुमान है। सुबह में मध्यम से घना कुहासा छाए रह सकता है। इस अवधि में अधिकतम तापमान 20 से 22 डिग्री व न्यूनतम तापमान 10 से 12 डिग्री तक रहने की उम्मीद है।

