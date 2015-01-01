पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

आंदोलन:व्यवसायियों की बरामदगी को लेकर बाजार रहा बंद, सरकार व पुलिस प्रशासन के खिलाफ की नारेबाजी

रामगढ़वा42 मिनट पहले
रामगढ़वा बाजार निवासी व पटना में चावल के प्रमुख व्यवसायी राकेश कुमार गुप्ता व उनके भाई अमित कुमार गुप्ता के अपहरण से आक्रोशित रामगढ़वा के ‌व्यवसाइयों ने मंगलवार को बाजार की सभी दुकानों को बंद रखा।

इसके बाद व्यवसाइयों ने बैनर लगा कर विरोध दर्ज कराते हुए बाजार क्षेत्र में पैदल मार्च भी किया। इसके बाद अपहृतों की बरामदगी के लिए प्रखंड सह अंचल कार्यालय पर धरना देकर मुख्यमंत्री को संबोधित एक ज्ञापन रामगढ़वा बीडीओ राकेश कुमार सिंह को दिया। धरना को सम्बोधित करते हुए कामरेड राधामोहन सिंह ने कहा कि बिहार में जंगल राज चल रहा है। अपराधियों के सामने सरकार व पुलिस प्रशासन ने घुटने टेक दिए हैं। एक सप्ताह में भी अपहृत दोनों व्यवसाइयों का सुराग का पता पुलिस नहीं लगा सकी है। वहीं पूर्व मुखिया बालकिशोर प्रसाद, प्रभु प्रसाद, हरिमोहन भगत, मुरली मनोहर प्रसाद, बिरेन्द्र प्रसाद, अरुण कुमार गुप्ता, शम्भू प्रसाद, आप नेता हरिनारायण शर्मा इत्यादि ने कहा कि जब राजधानी में व्यवसाई सुरक्षित नहीं हैं, तो यह सरकार की विफलता को उजागर करता है। इन लोगों ने कहा कि रामगढ़वा निवासी उक्त अपहृत दोनों भाइयों की सकुशल बरामदगी को लेकर राज्य स्तर तक आंदोलन किया जाएगा।

