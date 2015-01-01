पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

पूजा उत्सव:जय शाकंभरी स्टील फर्नीचर में 60 हजार में मैरिज सेट

मोतिहारीएक घंटा पहले
राजा बाजार स्थित जय शाकंभरी स्टील फर्नीचर में ₹60000 में फुल मैरिज सेट मिल रही है। इसमें आपको मिलती है एक किंग साइज बेड जिसमें हाइड्रोलिक सिस्टम भी लगा होता है उसके साथ एक सोफा सेट एक गोल्डन ब्रांड का अलमीरा और एक ड्रेसिंग टेबल स्टूल के साथ। या ऑफर बहुत ही सीमित समय के लिए ही है। इस ऑफर को बहुत ही ग्राहकों ने सराहा है। इस ऑफर को प्राप्त करने के लिए लोग दूर-दूर से इस प्रतिष्ठान पर आते हैं।

बताते चले कि इस प्रतिष्ठान में डैक फर्नीचर, डामरो एंड पीइस्ट्रा, एल्डर सहित विभिन्न ब्रांड का फर्नीचर उचित दर पर उपलब्ध है। प्रतिष्ठान में सभी प्रकार की स्टील आलमीरा, फाइबर कुर्सी, टेबूल, डाइनिंग टेबुल, टीवी स्टेंड, कंप्यूटर स्टेंड, सोफा, पलंग, ड्रेसिंग टेबूल, एक्सपोर्ट फर्नीचर आदि फर्नीचर की सामग्री मिलता है। प्रतिदिन फर्नीचर की खरीदारी को सैकड़ों की संख्या में ग्राहक प्रतिष्ठान का रूख करते हैं। प्रतिष्ठान के प्रोपराइटर कुणाल कुमार ने बताया कि दुर्गा पूजा, दीपावली आदि पर्व करीब होने की वजह से कंपनी द्वारा बड़े पैमाने पर फर्नीचर व उपहार के सामान मंगाए गए हैं।

