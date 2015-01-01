पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

भास्कर अभियान:कोरोना को रोकने के लिए मास्क बहुत बड़ा हथियार है, मास्क पहनने से स्वयं और अपने परिवार को सुरक्षित करेंगे, इसलिए मास्क का उपयोग जरूर करें

मोतिहारी2 घंटे पहले
  • अभी मास्क ही वैक्सीन’ मुहिम से जुड़कर लोगों ने लोगों को मास्क का प्रयोग अवश्य करने की अपील की

कोरोना संक्रमण के बढ़ते मामले से लोग एक बार फिर डरने लगे हैं। कोरोना की रोकथाम के लिए मास्क बहुत बड़ा हथियार है। मास्क पहनने से स्वयं कोरोना से सुरक्षित रहेंगे। घर, परिवार और परिचितों को भी महामारी से सुरक्षित रख सकेंगे। दैनिक भास्कर के ‘अभी मास्क ही वैक्सीन’ मुहिम से जुड़कर लोगों ने लोगों को मास्क का प्रयोग अवश्य करने की अपील की है। नौ महीने का समय बीतने के बाद भी कोरोना महामारी के मामले लगातार सामने आ रहे हैं। इसलिए मास्क का उपयोग जरूर करें।

अभी कोरोना से बचाव का साधन सावधानी है। मास्क लगा कर तथा हाथ को बार बार सेनेटाइज कर इससे बचा जा सकता है। महामारी को गंभीरता से लेने की जरूरत है। सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग का पालन हर हाल में सबको करना चाहिए। घर से निकलें तो मास्क पहनकर ही निकलें। डाॅ. अमरेश महर्षी
लोगों में जागरूकता की कमी है। लोग इसे बहुत साधारण तरीके से लेते हैं। उनके क्लीनिक में आने वाले हर मरीज को सोशल डिस्टेंसिग का पालन करने को कहा जाता है तथा मास्क पहने बिना उन्हें अंदर नहीं आने दिया जाता है। जिसका असर पड़ा है। लोग जागरूक हो रहे हैं। लेकिन लापरवाही भी कर रहे हैं। अमित कुमार कंपाउंडर

वह स्वयं मास्क तो लगाते हीं है। परिचितों को भी इसको लगाने के लिए प्रेरित करते हैं। उसूची कपड़े मास्क अच्छी तरह लगाना चाहिए, जिससे नाक और मुंह ढका रहे। दो गज की दूरी बनाकर रखें और हाथों को साबुन से अच्छी तरीके से धोएं, अभी ठंड बढ़ रही है जिसके कारण लोग सर्दी जुकाम की चपेट में आ रहे हैं। अजीत कुमार ठाकुर

मास्क पहनना व सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग का पालन करना कोरोना से बचने का सबसे सुरक्षित व सरल तरीका है। अभी कोरोना से बचाव की यही वैक्सीन है। प्रत्येक व्यक्ति मास्क को बाहर निकलने से पहले उपयोग में लेने लग जाएगा तो कोरोना से वह काफी हद तक बच सकता है। अजय कुमार श्रीवास्तव- कंपाउंडर

