विस चुनाव:बूथ पर गड़बड़ी करने वालों से सख्ती से निपटेंगे पारा मिलिट्री फोर्स, घुड़सवार की पांच कंपनी दियारा क्षेत्र में करेगी निगरानी

मोतिहारी4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • सीपीएमएफ की 82 व माउंटेन पुलिस बटालियन की पांच कंपनियों के साथ स्टेट पुलिस की सुरक्षा के बीच आज होगी वोटिंग

छह विधानसभा क्षेत्र के 2589 बूथों पर तीसरे चरण का आज मतदान होगा। इसके लिए प्रशासन की ओर से पूरी तैयारी की गई है। हर बूथ पर पारा मिलिट्री फोर्स की तैनाती की गई है। तीसरे चरण में सीपीएमएफ की 82 कंपनियों के अतिरिक्त, माउंटेन पुलिस बटालियन की पांच कंपनियों के साथ स्टेट पुलिस की सुरक्षा में सभी जगहों पर मतदान होगा। नक्सल प्रभावित 12 बूथों पर अर्द्ध सैनिक बल के अतिरिक्त जवानों को लगाया गया है। उक्त बातें जिला निर्वाचन पदाधिकारी सह डीएम एसके अशोक ने संवाददाताओं को संबोधित करते हुए कही। उन्होंने कहा कि उन्होंने बताया कि 53835 नए मतदाता इस बार मतदान करेंगे। छह विधानसभा के 213 बूथों पर लाइव टेलीकास्ट व 86 बूथों पर वीडियोग्राफी की व्यवस्था की गई है।

जिला में विधानसभा वार कंट्रोल रूम के अतिरिक्त सभी अनुमंडल में भी कंट्राेल रूम बनाया गया है। 403 वनरेबुल बूथ व 800 क्रिटिकल बूथों को चिन्हित कर वहां फोर्स की विशेष व्यवस्था की गई है। किसी भी स्थिति में गड़बड़ी करने वालों को बक्सा नहीं जाएगी। बूथ पर गड़बड़ी करने, वोटर को रोकने, डराने-धमकाने वालों पर कड़ी कार्रवाई होगी। फोर्स को बूथ पर सख्ती करने का निर्देश दिया गया है। उन्होंने बताया कि मतदान सुबह सात बजे से शाम छह बजे तक चलेगा। उनकी थर्मल स्क्रीनिंग की जाएगी। जिनका टेंप्रेचर अधिक होगा। 15 मिनट बैठा कर उनकी दाेबारा जांच की जाएगी। फिर भी टेंप्रेचर अधिक होने पर उनका मतदान शाम में कराया जाएगा। कोरोना संक्रमित शाम पांच बजे से छह बजे तक मतदान करेंगे।

छह विधानसभा के 213 बूथों पर लाइव टेलीकास्ट व 86 बूथों पर वीडियोग्राफी की व्यवस्था की गई

15 कुख्यात अपराधियों को दूसरे जेल में किया गया ट्रांसफर
एसपी नवीन चंद्र झा ने कहा कि मतदान को देखते हुए सीमा पर विशेष चौकसी की जा रही है। नेपाल सीमा पर एक किमी के दायरे में अतिरिक्त जवानों को लगाया गया है। चप्पे-चप्पे पर सुरक्षा बलों की नजर रहेगी। एसएसबी के 22 चेक पोस्ट पर सघन वाहन जांच अभियान चलाया जा रहा है। जिले में एक सौ चेक पोस्ट कार्यरत हैं। माउंटेन पुलिस की पांच कंपनी को मतदान के दौरान गश्ती में लगाया गया है। इसके अलावे एसडीआरएफ की दो टीम एक सदर अनुमंडल में और एक सिकरहना अनुमंडल में तैनात है।

195 लोगों पर सीसीए का प्रस्ताव दिया गया है। जबकि 15 कुख्यात अपराधियों को दूसरे जेेल में ट्रांसर्फर किया गया है। गत कुछ दिनोें में 32 किलो चरस, 28 किलो गांजा व अन्य मादक पदार्थ पकड़ा गया है। जबकि 66 लाख 47 हजार 450 रुपए नेपाली व भारतीय करेंसी जब्त किया गया है। उन्होंने बताया कि 36794 लोगों पर 107 की कार्रवाई की गई है। जिसमें 23 हजार लोगों ने बांड भरा है। बांड नहीं भरने वाले करीब पांच हजार लोगों पर वारंट निर्गत किया गया है।

किसी भी परिस्थिति से निबटने के लिए स्वास्थ्य विभाग तैयार, सदर अस्पताल में बना कंट्रोल रूम

जिले के छह विधानसभा में आज होने वाले चुनाव को लेकर सीएस डॉ. अखिलेश्वर प्रसाद सिंह ने स्वास्थ्य विभाग को अलर्ट मोड में रहने का निर्देश दिया है। इस दौरान डॉक्टरों व कर्मियों को सुबह 7 बजे से ही अस्पतालों में रहने को कहा गया है। ताकि किसी तरह की परेशानी से निबटा जा सके। इसको लेकर सदर अस्पताल में कंट्रोल रूम की स्थापना की गई है जो लगातार काम कर रहा है। सिविल सर्जन ने बताया कि किसी भी तरह की परेशानी होने पर 8544421335 नंबर पर संपर्क कर सूचना दिया जा सकता है।

इसके अलावा सदर अस्पताल के डीएस के मोबाइल न. 9470003179 व अस्पताल प्रबंधक के मोबाइल न. 9470074700 पर सूचना के पश्चात तुरंत समस्या का समाधान कर दिया जाएगा। उन्होंने कहा कि चुनाव के दौरान जिले के सभी पीएचसी में एम्बुलेंस को तैनात रखने का निर्देश दिया गया है। मतदान केंद्रों पर पीडब्ल्यूडी वोटर व बुजुर्गों को किसी भी तरह की परेशानी न हो। इसके लिए चिंहित केंद्रों पर व्हीलचेयर की व्यवस्था स्वास्थ्य विभाग के द्वारा की गई है। सभी बूथों पर स्वास्थ्य कर्मियों की ड्यूटी लगाई गई है।

साथ ही एएनएम,आशा व अन्य कर्मियों को इन बूथों पर यूनिफार्म में रहने का निर्देश दिया गया है। डीएचएस से भी सभी छह विधानसभा की मॉनिटरिंग की जाएगी। इसके लिए विधानसभा स्तर पर स्वास्थ्य विभाग के अधिकारियों की ड्यूटी लगाई गई है। जिसमें सिविल सर्जन डॉ. अखिलेश्वर प्रसाद सिंह, एसीएमओ डॉ. पीकेपी सिंह, जिला यक्ष्मा पदाधिकारी डॉ., रंजीत राय, विविडीसीओ डॉ. जितेंद्र प्रसाद, डीआईओ डॉ. एससी शर्मा, एनसीडी सेल डॉ. पीके सिन्हा शामिल है।

