निरीक्षण:मनरेगा के ऑब्जर्वर ने किया वाल्मीकि आश्रम में हो रहे कार्यों का निरीक्षण

मोतिहारीएक घंटा पहले
प्रखंड के मुड़ा पंचायत में स्थित वाल्मीकि आश्रम का मनरेगा द्वारा हो रहे सौंदर्यीकरण कार्य का निरीक्षण रविवार की देर शाम मनरेगा के महाराष्ट्र से आए पर्यवेक्षक श्रीधर दूबे एवं जितेन्द्र वाघ तथा केरला के जीवन बाबू के ने किया। उन लोगों ने यहां बन रहे पार्क, सड़क, लाइटिंग सहित अन्य कार्यों को देखा और उसे प्रशंसनीय बताया। पर्यवेक्षकों ने बताया कि यहां हो रहा कार्य मनरेगा के लिए नजीर होगा। उन्होंने पीओ अजय सहाय को कार्यों की गुणवत्ता पर विशेष ध्यान देने को कहा। उन्होंने यह भी कहा कि इसे पर्यटक स्थल के रूप में विकसित करने की आवश्यकता है। इससे ग्रामीण क्षेत्र का विकास होगा एवं रोजगार के सृजन भी होगा। मनरेगा द्वारा बनवाया जा रहा है शेड, सड़क एवं हो रही है लाईटिंग की व्यवस्था-मनरेगा द्वारा वाल्मीकि आश्रम के सौंदर्यीकरण के क्रम में यहां के अति प्राचीन हवन कुंड का निर्माण कराया गया है।

इस हवन कुंड की पौराणिकता को बरकरार रखते हुए इसका सौंदर्यीकरण कराया गया है। यहां की सड़क का निर्माण भी हुआ है। यहां लोगों के बैठने के लिए 50 शेड स्टैंड बनाया गया है। 100 लाइटों से यह पूरा परिसर दूधिया रोशनी से नहाया हुआ है। वही प्राचीन वाल्मीकि आश्रम की चाहारदीवारी का निर्माण भी कराया गया है। ऐसी लोक मान्यता है कि अपने भ्रमण काल में महर्षि वाल्मीकि यहां आए थे और यहां अपना आश्रम बनाया था। लोक मान्यता यह भी है कि यही लव और कुश का मुंडन संस्कार भी हुआ था। इन मान्यताओं के होने से यह स्थान तीर्थस्थल के रूप में जाना जाता है और यहां लोग भ्रमण के लिए आते हैं।

